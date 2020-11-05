 Skip to content
Healthcare providers are increasingly charging "COVID fees" for PPE and equipment they should already be having on hand
    Asinine  
medicalmiracle
38 minutes ago  
Oh, please.  It isn't cheap to outfit all of your EMT/Paramedics with P100 masks and filters.  Given the exposure burden they have to shoulder, I don't see a problem with this.  I don't know how it is in their world, but when we start losing nurses from exposures/sickness we have to pay travelers or your grandmother/sister/brother just dies in the ER because we don't have the staff to take care of them in the ICU.  Those travelers are making more than twice my hourly wage with hazard pay on top of that, and we can't find many because WE AREN'T PAYING WHAT OTHER HOSPITALS ARE.  Given the current structure of funding for the healthcare system, it is not at all surprising places are trying to recoup losses directly related to the pandemic by charging a fee directly related to the pandemic.

At some point, maybe the country should start shifting its views on universal health care enough to do something about it.  These types of articles become irrelevant if that ever happens.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
34 minutes ago  
Umm. They charge you for literally everything they use. If they're charging you a COVID-19 fee for PPE, then challenge every instant of PPE billed as a duplicate item.
 
PopcornJunky
33 minutes ago  
"Should" have on hand?
"Should" have gone to Jared's.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
33 minutes ago  
My dentist's office tried this. Notified us via email. An hour or two later, they emailed again, saying they won't be doing it.
 
medicalmiracle
32 minutes ago  
I would add that my opinion is mostly skewed towards first responders, hospitals, and clinics that are attempting to stay open (especially dentists, who have an incredibly high exposure burden).  The assisted living debacle is a larger discussion to unpack, because their fees have been absurd for a long time pandemic or no.
 
Jim_Callahan
30 minutes ago  

medicalmiracle: I don't see a problem with this.


The problem isn't with the charge.

The problem is that the charge is being tendered directly to patients, bypassing insurance / health plans.  Which is very, very explicitly illegal for incredibly obvious reasons you'll come up with if you think for half a second about it.  Like... illegal to the point that they might accidentally be opening up the insurance companies to criminal-level issues in addition to themselves.  And ditto with civil suits except without the "might".

Accepting a patient and accepting their insurance, then randomly charging them money for shiat to bypass the insurance, is also fraud.  Again, in addition to the more specific laws regulating this specific thing that they're breaking.

// This is a stupid enough crime that I would actually be inclined to believe them if they said it was a mistake despite multiple entities making the same mistake... just blatantly breaking the law and hoping no one complains because you're keeping the dollar amount of each fraudulent charge low is just too farking stupid a plan for teams of hospital lawyers to have signed off on it.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
28 minutes ago  
"It's a clusterf*ck."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
28 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Which is very, very explicitly illegal for i


ain't nothign gonna happen
except collection agencies will make people's live miserable
 
maxandgrinch
27 minutes ago  
My dentist charged $15 extra for their protective stuff - not covered by dental insurance.
 
vudukungfu
27 minutes ago  

medicalmiracle: maybe the country should start shifting its views on universal health care enough to


can't we have wars to profit from
 
PopcornJunky
24 minutes ago  
In my line of work I am required by law to have a certain number of items on hand PER crew member ie Masks, protective eye wear, face shields ETC and distribute as needed/required.   We are also required by law to test anyone that will be in proximity to talent because they are often without PPE.

Yes, we calculate a cost per person and that cost is passed on to clients.

I imagine the healthcare industry is burdened in the same way with additional costs.  Pre-covid, healthcare workers were not required to wear PPE during ALL interactions with patients.  Now they are.
 
The Yattering
24 minutes ago  
Should be having?  Like lunch?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
22 minutes ago  
Reminder that if you're in TX you can tell the hospital to fark off and pay nothing. They can't take your stuff and they can't fark your credit. It can go on your report but it is easily removed. When they ask for $20k tell them you can do 1K now or nothing later. They'll take the 1k
 
PopcornJunky
21 minutes ago  

PopcornJunky: In my line of work I am required by law to have a certain number of items on hand PER crew member ie Masks, protective eye wear, face shields ETC and distribute as needed/required.   We are also required by law to test anyone that will be in proximity to talent because they are often without PPE.

Yes, we calculate a cost per person and that cost is passed on to clients.

I imagine the healthcare industry is burdened in the same way with additional costs.  Pre-covid, healthcare workers were not required to wear PPE during ALL interactions with patients.  Now they are.


BUT TO BE CLEAR I ADD:
This should be something HEALTH INSURANCE COs should be covering.  NOT charging patients directly.
 
Crypto Dentist
20 minutes ago  
Insurance companies told my office to do this. That they'd cover it. Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.

The masks we've used for years aren't KN-95 and those aren't easy to get a hold of. Those cost money, as do the HEPA filters, UV scrubbers in the HVAC, lots of other crap. And our doc is going without pay for the moment. I'm just saying this in case people thought doctors and dentists were laughing, rolling in their piles of money.

/pro universal healthcare, for the record
 
medicalmiracle
19 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: medicalmiracle: 


Accepting a patient and accepting their insurance, then randomly charging them money for shiat to bypass the insurance, is also fraud.


Wait, so you believe that ambulance companies accept their insurance before transporting them to the hospital?  Or that if someone is admitted through our ER, from an ambulance, and is in the ICU we have fully vetted their insurance BEFORE treatment?  Or that insurance in any informs how we save people?

Help me to understand your argument, because on its face what I see is someone ignoring the social contract we've established between communities and hospitals/health care providers to the point it is illegal for ERs to refuse treatment in acute cases.
 
medicalmiracle
15 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Reminder that if you're in TX you can tell the hospital to fark off and pay nothing. They can't take your stuff and they can't fark your credit. It can go on your report but it is easily removed. When they ask for $20k tell them you can do 1K now or nothing later. They'll take the 1k


Can you point me to where this is codified?  All I know about Texas health care is that it isn't particularly great relative to the rest of the country.
 
medicalmiracle
11 minutes ago  

PopcornJunky: PopcornJunky: 

BUT TO BE CLEAR I ADD:
This should be something HEALTH INSURANCE COs should be covering.  NOT charging patients directly.


I agree with this as well.  I also, however, take issue with people being surprised that a pandemic has an economic impact on the health care industry and/or don't expect someone to step up and pay for it.  I bet if people did more complaining to congress (ESPECIALLY from Trumpy areas of the country) protection for this stuff would be written into the next relief bill.
 
cew-smoke
10 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't come of good here. They most definitely should NOT have the amount of supplies required for COVID just lying around. Really? Jeez, maybe give this kind of thing some thought before you make broad statements that don't show off your critical thinking skills. Wow. Seriously.
 
whither_apophis
9 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: My dentist's office tried this. Notified us via email. An hour or two later, they emailed again, saying they won't be doing it.


Have you had your wisdom teeth removed? Then demand a 12.5% reduction in billing as the dentist has less teeth to examine
 
cew-smoke
3 minutes ago  

PopcornJunky: PopcornJunky: In my line of work I am required by law to have a certain number of items on hand PER crew member ie Masks, protective eye wear, face shields ETC and distribute as needed/required.   We are also required by law to test anyone that will be in proximity to talent because they are often without PPE.

Yes, we calculate a cost per person and that cost is passed on to clients.

I imagine the healthcare industry is burdened in the same way with additional costs.  Pre-covid, healthcare workers were not required to wear PPE during ALL interactions with patients.  Now they are.

BUT TO BE CLEAR I ADD:
This should be something HEALTH INSURANCE COs should be covering.  NOT charging patients directly.


No it shouldn't. There is literally nothing in your insurance policy to cover COVID supplies necessary for a doctor's office to meet all the new standards. Insurance companies are business that have policies, rules and regulations. And they most certainly have no interest (nor any legal obligation) to cover this. And doctor's offices are businesses. By having to provide the necessary cleaning and protection for both employees and patients they need to help recoup those costs. Just because it's a pandemic doesn't translate to f--k doctors and insurance companies. They don't need to do this for free and lose money because "decency" demands it. Somewhere along the line people decided that the medical profession should be one of only the purest ideals and no money should be made, because it is our right to have access to medicine for anything and everything. I definitely support a socialized medicine concept, but until that's in place these are businesses that need to be profitable or they go out of business and then you don't have access to them anymore.
 
Raoul Eaton
2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Umm. They charge you for literally everything they use. If they're charging you a COVID-19 fee for PPE, then challenge every instant of PPE billed as a duplicate item.


For some perspective on medical costs, a while ago I ran across the hospital bill from when my brother was born.  It was a slip about the size of a 3x5 card, only one line item.  The total bill was $47.  That was when medicine was a calling and a public service, not a profit center.
 
