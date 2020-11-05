 Skip to content
(Politico)   You've had an Election Day thread NINE TIMES   (politico.com)
796
    More: Live  
•       •       •

796 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only Herman Cain could have seen this, the 9 9 9th thread!
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2020 is like approaching the speed of light.  Time keeps slowing down the closer we get.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Righteous dude.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully I have time to stop and get beer before they finish in PA
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stamp card is complete, 10th one is free!
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping this'll be the last one *before* the race is called.

I can only imagine how many we'll need after the result is in.

/I read the headline in Ed Rooney's voice.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is it. This is the one.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try not to have any election threads on the way to the parking lot!
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And boy is my wanking hand tired!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine times?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day Three of Week Of the Daily 12 Pack.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine! Ah ah ah!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: In a row?


37
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The current terminology is Election Month.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we wait for all the counting to be done tomorrow?

I'd really like to have a great 'Friday Bender'.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is getting dumber by the day ffs
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Nine times?


Nine times
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liquor cabinet dangerously low... send bourbon...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please. Mercy.  My liver can only take so much more of this.
 
CaptainCliche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I finally start sucking dicks? I have to keep reapplying my lip gloss and I'm running low.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not mine but we should have one here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These fu*king pussy republicans are going to cry all the way to the supreme court where, presumably, they will be joined by their buddy the whining date rapist Kavanaugh.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: This is it. This is the one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice thread.

Be a shame if something were to ... happen ... to it.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL> John James is refusing to concede and wants Detroit ballots thrown out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revolution 9 (Remastered 2009)
Youtube SNdcFPjGsm8
 
bainsguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image 498x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad Trump's already so elderly, he would have made a funny hamberder commercial spokesperson a decade from now, ala Gorbechev and Pizza Hut
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop counting threads! Massive fraud!
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image image 356x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's hold off on making another election thread. The next one will be the final win announcement anyway," says increasingly nervous modmins.
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nein! Stop counting!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping we can finalize Biden's win, so we can get to the point where the Republican senate rejects every one of his cabinet picks, all while he claims he has "great relations" with Republican senators.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moar!  More election threads!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is giving me high blood pressure.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember Election Threads (him being sick) nine times.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crank it up to 11, subby, even if it's decided there's going to be drama.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


Yes, but what about Tenth Thread?
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trifecta of trifectas, or hat trick of hat tricks?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine! Ah ah ah ah
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINALLY I want my comments to get more attention
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SNdcFPjG​sm8]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
