Psilocybin mushrooms may be used to treat depression. And if it doesn't work, who cares?
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[POV] Shrooms Bad Trip Simulation - Nameless: EGODEATH
Youtube TPW6Ph-ble8
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've come down off of good mushroom trips and definitely had a residual happy feeling that lasted for a week or so.

Kind of like sex after a long dry spell.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm a distinct lack of depression in similar trials I have conducted
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Hicks on Mushrooms
Youtube dE45bAde84I
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super depressed and anxious guy here, Mushrooms make me feel alive and fantastic.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Oregon just made this kind of therapy legal, obtainable as part of a registered therapy program.

My little state out in the forefront again. I was gathering signatures for it this summer.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is somewhat old news.  But yes it's been proven to work, even at lower doses where you don't fully trip.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty common knowledge and quite frankly, old news.

Isn't this one of the reasons that a few of your States are decriminalizing? So it can be prescribed without interference and / or fear?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Psilocybe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Carl, you have some unresolved issues about your childhood that we must address. Tell me about the pinball machine and the kangaroo and we can work through this
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s24195.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: And Oregon just made this kind of therapy legal, obtainable as part of a registered therapy program.

My little state out in the forefront again. I was gathering signatures for it this summer.


Well thank you then.  I'm embarrassed to admit, I didn't even realize this was on the ballot until I saw it in the handbook they send out.  I'm glad we passed it though, from what I have learned since it sounds promising.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you who cares: the purple monkey sitting on my dishwasher. HE cares dammit and needs me to get him some freshly squeeze peruvean guava juice.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been microdosing shrooms for years. It definitely helps one to keep a positive attitude.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DDWIWDD (Dan Deacon "When I Was Done Dying") | Off The Air | Adult Swim
Youtube TuJqUvBj4rE
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Study had exactly two dozen participants, half of whom claimed that psilocybin relieved their symptoms.  So it's settled, then.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: This is somewhat old news.  But yes it's been proven to work, even at lower doses where you don't fully trip.


I did mushrooms twice, well over 20 years ago.  very, very, very pleasant and positive experiences.  I'd love to do it again.

4-5 years ago a friend gave me a cap or two (at a post-Jerry Dead show, ha) but I didn't take them at the show.  I brought them home and hung on to them for 3-4 months.  my wife left for teh day and figured I would have a nice trip inside my head.  Never happened.  I later learned you have to properly store them or whatever.  they got dried out and, lost all their mojo.

I did, however, feel the tiny, tiny tinglings of liftoff about 20 minutes in;  "ok, here we go...."  and it slowly fizzled out.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience, it actually really does for bipolar. About 30 days after dosing nothing can bring me down and nothing can piss me off.

I need more shrooms In my life 🤔
 
germ78
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should be used to treat depression. Last time I tripped on shrooms, all the anger and negativity I had been carrying evaporated, and my mind was able to unclench.

/next time you trip, plan on meditating, and do so with the intention of letting go of your baggage
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The colors man. The colors! Do you like, see all the colors man?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mushrooms make me feel like more of an idiot than I already am
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tirob: Study had exactly two dozen participants, half of whom claimed that psilocybin relieved their symptoms.  So it's settled, then.


Far bigger retrospective:

For the study, the researchers analyzed data on the more than 130,000 Americans who took drug use surveys between 2001 and 2004, of which 22,000 had used a psychedelic drug at least once.

"Despite popular perceptions, expert harm assessments have not demonstrated that classical serotonergic psychedelic substances such as LSD, psilocybin, and mescaline are demonstrated to cause chronic mental health problems," Johansen told The Local.
https://www.thelocal.no/20130822/no-l​i​nk-between-lsd-and-mental-problems-say​-norway-researchers

/for major depressive episode?  Try the Ketamine:
https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/k​e​tamine-for-major-depression-new-tool-n​ew-questions-2019052216673
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tirob: Study had exactly two dozen participants, half of whom claimed that psilocybin relieved their symptoms.  So it's settled, then.


Wait, I thought you were just a tiresome shiathead about pot? You have something against shrooms too?
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had some excellent shrooms last weekend so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dunno, man.
I think they can cause depression... loss of short term memory, too.
... er, allegedly.
Just my humble speculation and opinion based on nothing whatsoever.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: The colors man. The colors! Do you like, see all the colors man?


yup.  about an hour or so (time disappears of course) into my trip, i started seeing all these weird geometrical formations, triangles, 3 dimensional, shapeshifting into spheres, multi-faceted shapes, pulsing in colors.  like a kaleidoscope.  it was too much.  i'd close my eyes and it didn't go away.  it wasn't scary but it was overloading my brain.  in a fun, weird way.

the day began with me and a friend harvesting the shrooms.  we had some friends over and made mushroom tea and then ingested some.  we put on 'Time Bandits'.  this is what then happened:

Five minutes in:  "man, I ain't feeling shiat!"  "Me either!"
ten minutes in:  "are you guys sure you got the right kind?"  "Yeah I don't get anything here."
20 minutes in:  "man, these aren't shiat.  I don't feel anything."
25 minutes in:  "are you guys ok?  I'm feeling weird."
27 minutes in:  "uh.....this movie is getting weird.  can you hear me?"
30 minutes in:  "dude......I'm a Time Bandit.  I'm in the movie, maaaannnn..."
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm on an antidepressant, an antianxiety, a bipolar, and a seizure med.  I want to do shrooms but I think I'm already messing a lot with my neurotransmitters.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm on Wellbutrin, Lexapro and Lorazepam !
 
moeburn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can confirm, have been on shrooms every single night for the past 4 nights.

They're awesome, but they come with a 0.1% chance that you wander out into the freezing cold butt naked and break into an old lady's home to break her bones with a broom handle:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgar​y​/mount-royal-university-attack-profess​or-defence-mushrooms-trial-day-2-1.535​8476
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: This is somewhat old news.  But yes it's been proven to work, even at lower doses where you don't fully trip.


Yup, very old news. Johns Hopkins in 2006.

There have been documentary films made about it.

Good  for you, NY Post! <pat on the head>
 
moeburn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: tirob: Study had exactly two dozen participants, half of whom claimed that psilocybin relieved their symptoms.  So it's settled, then.

You have something against shrooms too?


Skeptical of studies with so few participants.  I myself have known at least a dozen frequent users of hallucinogens during my lifetime; at least five of them suffered from long-term mental illness related to use of the drugs or incurred serious injuries by walking out of upper-story windows while under the influence.  That being the case, I would say that my anecdotes are at least half as valuable as the study referenced in TFA.

Crazy Lee: tirob: Study had exactly two dozen participants, half of whom claimed that psilocybin relieved their symptoms.  So it's settled, then.

Far bigger retrospective:

For the study, the researchers analyzed data on the more than 130,000 Americans who took drug use surveys between 2001 and 2004, of which 22,000 had used a psychedelic drug at least once.

"Despite popular perceptions, expert harm assessments have not demonstrated that classical serotonergic psychedelic substances such as LSD, psilocybin, and mescaline are demonstrated to cause chronic mental health problems," Johansen told The Local.
https://www.thelocal.no/20130822/no-li​nk-between-lsd-and-mental-problems-say​-norway-researchers


My own much more limited experience would lead me believe that the popular perceptions are accurate; see above.  Because I've seen users of hallucinogens develop severe mental health troubles of both the chronic and acute varieties.  Although it's probably true that a single use of a hallucinogen probably won't cause permanent harm as long as the experiment isn't repeated.

Crazy Lee: /for major depressive episode? Try the Ketamine:


From your source:

"Now [Ketamine] is gaining ground as a promising treatment for some cases of major depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

After reading the entire article, I read "promising" as "unproven."  As the article's writer puts it, "[f]urther research comparing effectiveness and side effects is needed."
 
moeburn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I'm on an antidepressant, an antianxiety, a bipolar, and a seizure med.  I want to do shrooms but I think I'm already messing a lot with my neurotransmitters.


Yeah definitely don't.  Especially SSRI meds, I can't remember, but SSRIs either make it so shrooms don't work at all, or it makes them deadly, one or the other.

You'd have to be off for several months before even trying.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Like these?  After I took the picture I wondered if these were. (no, didn't harvest them)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncoveror
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who can help with your depression? A fun guy, that's who!
 
