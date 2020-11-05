 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Enjoy this footage from the final flight of the US Navy's Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets, before they upgrade to the Super Hornets   (thedrive.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enough with the invasive species!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I always thought the Thunderbirds were amazing, and then I finally got to see the Blue Angels. Holy crap, those pilots are unbelievable. They really put the Thunderbirds to shame.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, there needs to be a CAS version of the F 18 called the Murder Hornet.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We belong in a world that must be strong.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Honestly, there needs to be a CAS version of the F 18 called the Murder Hornet.


It'll probably end up being the name of a wing or something.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: winedrinkingman: Honestly, there needs to be a CAS version of the F 18 called the Murder Hornet.

It'll probably end up being the name of a wing or something.


What's the name of the other wing?
i1.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll settle for "those little pesty hornets that get in your food at a picnic."
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: khatores: winedrinkingman: Honestly, there needs to be a CAS version of the F 18 called the Murder Hornet.

It'll probably end up being the name of a wing or something.

What's the name of the other wing?
[i1.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Someone should open a strip club near a Navy base called Whorenets
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those planes flew over my house a few months ago.

It was awesome.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Honestly, there needs to be a CAS version of the F 18 called the Murder Hornet.


"The nursery hornets are running hot today, boys!" would be a pants shiatting statement to hear if you are a grunt and the Murder Hornets are not on your side.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Super hornets are fired from the mouths of dogs when they bark at you.
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Growing up I always loved the F-14. A few years ago I started flying the F-18 in DCS.
I love the F-18 like it was my own baby now.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These early model F-18's have a grace and sleekness the Superbugs don't. Like greyhounds.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: winedrinkingman: Honestly, there needs to be a CAS version of the F 18 called the Murder Hornet.

"The nursery hornets are running hot today, boys!" would be a pants shiatting statement to hear if you are a grunt and the Murder Hornets are not on your side.


Apparently I need to type "murder" more often to get my autocorrect to fall in line.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I read about this the other day.


/my sister was one of their ATC at NAS Pensacola
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the Thunderbirds?? I gre up on Air Force bases but you never see them any more
 
Flashlight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always thought the Angels were flying a much older, boxier aircraft when I was a kid. Apparently a) I'm pretty farking old, and b) the F/A 18 is really farking old.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Whatever happened to the Thunderbirds?? I gre up on Air Force bases but you never see them any more


That's because they fly stealth planes now.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: RoboZombie: Whatever happened to the Thunderbirds?? I gre up on Air Force bases but you never see them any more

That's because they fly stealth planes now.


Touché
 
