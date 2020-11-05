 Skip to content
(CNN)   Jeff Bezos sells off $3 billion worth of Amazon stock, presumably to deepen the pile in his Scrooge McDuck moneydiving room so he can add a higher diving board   (cnn.com)
329 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Nov 2020 at 3:35 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Dive Into Gold Coins [HD]
Youtube viDL2W0HcJw
 
lectos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He needed toilet paper so he could wipe his ass in front of his underpaid employees.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the top layer is gold brick, I'm ok with this plan.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Alimony payment.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Turning speculation to actuality, almost like magic.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did he sell the stock on Amazon?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's either him putting a really big infusion into Blue Origin (most likely for the Starlink competitor), or he has to make a divorce payment to the Ex.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now I'm certain that Biden is going to win.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh ... he's still only half as rich as ...

scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyone care to take a crack at converting 3 billion dollars to a volume of quarters?
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Did he sell the stock on Amazon?


Then it should be delivered at 10:45 tonight
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: FloriduhGuy: Did he sell the stock on Amazon?

Then it should be delivered at 10:45 tonight


Actually no. that's when they say it will be delivered. The status will just show as "out of delivery" then be changed to "there was a problem but it might still show up". Then you get to chat, get a 10 dollar gift card, then wait 2 more days.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's probably moving to the moon with that Bitcoin guy that cashed in yesterday so they can make sweet love in private.
 
jayfrizzo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's because if Biden wins they'll raise capital gains to 30%.  If we waited and sold next year he would have only netted $2,000,000,000.  Which would have totally stunk.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Meh ... he's still only half as rich as ...

[scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]


That skank.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jayfrizzo: It's because if Biden wins they'll raise capital gains to 30%.  If we waited and sold next year he would have only netted $2,000,000,000.  Which would have totally stunk.


and Lars Ulrich will have to wait until next year for that gold-lined pool now.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe he's spending more on Kerbal Blue Origin Space Program.  Those in-game purchases are not cheap.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jayfrizzo: It's because if Biden wins they'll raise capital gains to 30%.  If we waited and sold next year he would have only netted $2,000,000,000.  Which would have totally stunk.


They can't raise taxes, the Senate is Republican.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Meh ... he's still only half as rich as ...

[scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]


Mansa Musa would like a word, once he climbs over his huge pile of gold
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: r1niceboy: FloriduhGuy: Did he sell the stock on Amazon?

Then it should be delivered at 10:45 tonight

Actually no. that's when they say it will be delivered. The status will just show as "out of delivery" then be changed to "there was a problem but it might still show up". Then you get to chat, get a 10 dollar gift card, then wait 2 more days.


I've had 2 late deliveries all year and I have over 150 separate orders.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Meh ... he's still only half as rich as ...

[scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]


His amazon stock surged 75% in value over the past year -- at those rates, he'll beat Rockefeller hands down in just a couple of years.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: Anyone care to take a crack at converting 3 billion dollars to a volume of quarters?


Looks like 436,364ft3 (enough to cover an acre almost exactly 10 feet deep) and it would weight about 75,000 tons.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I sold my Amazon too.

In January it started going up, till August.  Went from under 2000 to 3500.  But since August 31, it's been going down more often than up. Currently at 3300.

Basically In March, people started shopping with Amazon almost exclusively, but that has stopped.  Had a great year, but no one expects it to repeat it.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: Wanderlusting: Meh ... he's still only half as rich as ...

[scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Mansa Musa would like a word, once he climbs over his huge pile of gold


Musa's problem was that he had so much gold it became nearly worthless.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ho's knee deep in big booty ho's that's what he's doing with it. Come on you see the one with the enhancements up front after the wife.

/that's what I'd do anyway.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: Anyone care to take a crack at converting 3 billion dollars to a volume of quarters?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tarkin1: I sold my Amazon too.

In January it started going up, till August.  Went from under 2000 to 3500.  But since August 31, it's been going down more often than up. Currently at 3300.

Basically In March, people started shopping with Amazon almost exclusively, but that has stopped.  Had a great year, but no one expects it to repeat it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: He's probably moving to the moon with that Bitcoin guy that cashed in yesterday so they can make sweet love in private.


That bitcoin guy was the US Treasury. https://www.wired.com/story​/feds-seize​-billion-stolen-silk-road-bitcoin/
 
