 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   African-American woman at the CIA will now be teaching how to do wet-work, scrambling, poaching, and grilling   (nypost.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 4:20 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its crazy because women can cook almost as good as men at this point.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Years ago I saw a show on PBS "Cooking Secrets of the CIA." I was super eager to see it... I thought "here is how we hide tracers in the food... this is how we conceal the taste of knock-out drugs..."

Imagine my disappointment when it was just a regular cooking show.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As long as she doesn't water board the greens like my mom do at times.
 
Skwrl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HailRobonia: Years ago I saw a show on PBS "Cooking Secrets of the CIA." I was super eager to see it... I thought "here is how we hide tracers in the food... this is how we conceal the taste of knock-out drugs..."

Imagine my disappointment when it was just a regular cooking show.


Oooooooor was it?

That's how sneaky they are!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.