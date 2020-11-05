 Skip to content
(Futurism)   No longer is science confined to driving tiny robots around the buttholes of the deceased   (futurism.com) divider line
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the nannites took residence in my ass....
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons Venture Bros did it.

Nanobot Beta Test | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube GPolQSjC0MY
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What a fanny bot might look like.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally!
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doc, we've retrieved seven of the bots."

"That's good."

"We only sent five."

*looks at patient*

"You don't come here for the health exams, do you?"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
makes cents
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RimBots!
 
inelegy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do you want Nanites? Because that's how you get Nanites.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny queso: makes cents


camo.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

inelegy: Do you want Nanites? Because that's how you get Nanites.
[Fark user image 278x181]


Don't worry, they won't do anything without a work order.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or a weapon...
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BnB & Sausage
Youtube kcLBt1O2MjM


The Semenifrious Tubloidial Buttnoids have left your pants
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WKUK Sex Robot
Youtube Fvh32fQ8nNI
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But I had my playlist all ready.

Ant Man VS Thanos Butthole Song / "Get Small" by Bonecage / Ant Man Meme
Youtube p0-SmLRq4Hw
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You sure it's "driving" and not "surfing"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spacechecker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These are obviously 5G antennas. Wake up sheeple!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is the 2020's and there is time for KLAX

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
