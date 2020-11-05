 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Nashville hip-hop scene is coming into its own, opening up the very real possibility of the Vanilla Ice/Dueling Banjos fusion that we've all been dreaming about   (npr.org) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny, subby thinks only white people live in Nashville.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now I'm hungry for Nashville Hot Chicken.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rap-country already exists and has been wildly popular

Depending on how much you would demand in a song before calling it that....

Honkey Tonk Badonkadonk being one of the first I can recall that used a lot of elements from hip-hop.

/I had to play that at soooooo many weddings for two years and I hated every moment of it.
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Actually I think running Vanilla Ice out of town is the one thing all Nashvillians could agree on.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gangstagrass is a lot of fun to go see live.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Grand Hip Hopry?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Rap-country already exists and has been wildly popular

Depending on how much you would demand in a song before calling it that....

Honkey Tonk Badonkadonk being one of the first I can recall that used a lot of elements from hip-hop.

/I had to play that at soooooo many weddings for two years and I hated every moment of it.



Stompin' Tom Connors was country rapping back when cigarettes were a health food.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Misch: Gangstagrass is a lot of fun to go see live.


Beat me to it, and they're a lot of fun to listen to period.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was 16 I was in a band.

We were called The Coronets and we played real wild swinging twist music.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now I'm hungry for Nashville Hot Chicken.


It's Prince's Hot Chicken
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nashville is just Portland with an accent
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The first rappers were square dance callers. So full circle.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All right stop
Collaborate get jiggy
Let me hear you squeal like a piggy
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: The first rappers were square dance callers. So full circle.


Yeah, but the dance was the Texas Star.
 
lectos
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: Prince's Hot Chicken


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
