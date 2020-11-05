 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Protip: when Facetiming your girlfriend, be careful that the reflection in your sunglasses doesn't show the woman you're cheating on her with next to you (w/pics)
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New York Post is excrement.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he got caught two-timing while face timing.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't FaceTime if you have an Android.

winks suspiciously
 
mariner314
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also if your partner is blonde, and the person you're seeing on the side has thick dark hair, be sure to clean your lint trap to hide her hair.

/experience
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.


I get all my hard-hitting investigative reporting from the NY Post!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is my girlfriend, Rick Deckard.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.


...even their website is trash.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.


Rapmaster2000: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

I get all my hard-hitting investigative reporting from the NY Post!


special20: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

...even their website is trash.


ElecricalPast: [Fark user image 800x420]


Fark is build on this kind of hard hitting reporting.

You might have to unbunch your panties and skip on by those links if they upset you so.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He wasn't Facetiming her, subby; he sent a selfie to her via Snapchat.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.


that is not fair to excrement.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snort: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

Rapmaster2000: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

I get all my hard-hitting investigative reporting from the NY Post!

special20: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

...even their website is trash.

ElecricalPast: [Fark user image 800x420]

Fark is build on this kind of hard hitting reporting.

You might have to unbunch your panties and skip on by those links if they upset you so.


Calling out garbage publications put out by vomit-creatures is also a long Fark tradition.

And don't tell me how to wear my panties. I'll wear em how I damn well please.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mariner314: Also if your partner is blonde, and the person you're seeing on the side has thick dark hair, be sure to clean your lint trap to hide her hair.

/experience


CSB:

A guy that I worked with was biatching about the fact that his wife had kicked him out that weekend, he partied pretty hard that weekend and although he had thought he covered his tracks well she had figured it out.

Being the curious fella that I am, I inquired as per how she had busted him and he said it was all the vomit and pubic hair; he had flipped the couch cushions but the smell remained.

/CSB
 
2KanZam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This happened to me this past summer....kinda

My GF broke up with me and just by chance this amazingly beautiful girl asked me out the next week.  I though what was the harm, I'm single now!

Well I went out a few times with this new girl, but my ex apparently starts having second thoughts and starts texting me.  This day she asks why I've been so quiet and what I was doing... I told her I was out on the boat with friends and quickly snapped a selfie with just water in the background hoping to buy myself some time.  I sent that selfie without thinking at first, then my heart sank...

I realized all you could see in my glasses was a blond haired girl and her ample bosom (in a bikini) in one lense and her legs which were draped across me in the other... My ex went radio silent for the rest of the day...

It did seem to get my ex reinterested and talking about getting back together... I was literally minutes away from calling to tell her I met someone else and am gonna giver her a chance when the "new" girl called me.  She was just using me to get over ex and/or make him jealous.

It was fun while it lasted.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Corey Hart somehow managed to avoid this problem, so tell me again that Gen Z is "better with technology".
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Zoom and enhance cliché *ding*
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jimmy Two Times
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Please Total Farkers, please down vote NYP articles.
 
mariner314
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: mariner314: Also if your partner is blonde, and the person you're seeing on the side has thick dark hair, be sure to clean your lint trap to hide her hair.

/experience

CSB:

A guy that I worked with was biatching about the fact that his wife had kicked him out that weekend, he partied pretty hard that weekend and although he had thought he covered his tracks well she had figured it out.

Being the curious fella that I am, I inquired as per how she had busted him and he said it was all the vomit and pubic hair; he had flipped the couch cushions but the smell remained.

/CSB


Eww.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As real as it is interesting.
 
hej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: As real as it is interesting.


It's not news;  It's Fark.
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few years ago I went alone on a motorcycle ride to Yellowstone NP. I stopped to take a photo of the bike at some impressive vista, and another rider (a woman) asked if I wanted to be in the picture too. I agreed and sent it to my wife. I caught a hell for the reflection on my visor,
 
wee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sleze: Please Total Farkers, please down vote NYP articles.


It's the same with  Daily Mail articles and Cracked links.  They're also garbage, but Fark gets paid to post them, so...
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had a slightly different idea of what "facetiming your girlfriend" meant...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: [media3.giphy.com image 480x318]

Looks like the Death Star II's reflection not mirrored.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like the Death Star II's reflection not mirrored.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: He wasn't Facetiming her, subby; he sent a selfie to her via Snapchat.


And he was on Snapchat while he was driving. Dumbass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My girlfriend is from Canada, you don't know her.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.


I thought that was Ponticrap that builds excrement?  (joke only applies to oldies who remember)
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snort: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

Rapmaster2000: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

I get all my hard-hitting investigative reporting from the NY Post!

special20: Dahnkster: New York Post is excrement.

...even their website is trash.

ElecricalPast: [Fark user image 800x420]

Fark is build on this kind of hard hitting reporting.

You might have to unbunch your panties and skip on by those links if they upset you so.


More to do with the paper itself being of a shiatstain sort of genre I'd guess - their 'serious' articles would be instant recipients of the Trump seal of approval.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I called him and asked if he realized he sent me a b - - ch in his Snapchat and he had no idea," she wrote. "So I sent it to him and he called me crazy and that it was our friend's gf and [that] he's allowed to have friends."

Him cheating is just as likely that she's controlling and insane.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: mariner314: Also if your partner is blonde, and the person you're seeing on the side has thick dark hair, be sure to clean your lint trap to hide her hair.

/experience

CSB:

A guy that I worked with was biatching about the fact that his wife had kicked him out that weekend, he partied pretty hard that weekend and although he had thought he covered his tracks well she had figured it out.

Being the curious fella that I am, I inquired as per how she had busted him and he said it was all the vomit and pubic hair; he had flipped the couch cushions but the smell remained.

/CSB


Yeah, I got to vote with the wife on this one, and feel sorry for you having to work with such a moron.
1) don't do shiat that will get you in trouble
2) If you do, know what "covering your tracks" means. Hint - it isn't just flipping the couch cushions.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mariner314: Also if your partner is blonde, and the person you're seeing on the side has thick dark hair, be sure to clean your lint trap to hide her hair.

/experience



CSB:

I had a chief engineer who would only use red dry erase markers on whiteboards.  His perfectly logical reasoning was that they erase better without staining the board.  (They do.)  And he had a habit of correcting small mistakes using his fingers as erasers.

So we were working late one coffee-fueled night, very late, on a proposal, and he spent a lot of time at the whiteboard.  With frequent trips to the urinals.

The next day, I sat down in the conference room for yet another meeting.  He was at the whiteboard.  With a black marker in his hand.  He turned around and he had a black eye.  "What the hell happened to you?" I asked.

"If you're a married man, and work late at the whiteboard, wash your hands BEFORE using the bathroom."

/csb
//he never hand that problem with chalk
 
