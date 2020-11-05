 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gang of Four, Fad Gadget, and Rain Parade, plus a damn fine live set. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #163. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll give it a go
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning beautiful people. got some cracking tunes lined up today. a pretty awesome #kucLiVE set i must say.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

Here's a new hit from the Chicago Transit Authority: Red Ball
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all.
Dancing shoes locked and loaded
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hey all.
Dancing shoes locked and loaded
[Fark user image 680x510]


those will come in handy today. just sayin'.
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was DJing at a bar a couple years ago and someone sheepishly came up and handed me this request which is probably the most obscure one I've ever gotten.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was DJing vinyl so I was limited to what I actually had but I happened to have some Dream Syndicate with me so played that instead.

/I would have preferred to play "Look Both Ways" anyhow.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Loved Frank Tovey back in the day
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NewDad are in session on 6music this evening
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pista: I had a lurk around your profile previously which led me to the stream of The Cure at The Royal Albert Hall on Halloween. Awesome gig.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: Hey all.
Dancing shoes locked and loaded
[Fark user image image 680x510]


Doctor Martin
Doctor Martin
Doctor Martin BOOTS!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: I had a lurk around your profile previously which led me to the stream of The Cure at The Royal Albert Hall on Halloween. Awesome gig.


It was a brilliant night. We had a live watch party thread on my forum & I haven't  so much fun all year
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking of, did you guys hear about the serial killer who targets goth chicks? He leaves a package of razor blades on a table and starts a rumor that Robert Smith died.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pista:It was a brilliant night. We had a live watch party thread on my forum & I haven't  so much fun all year

"All year" isn't really saying much in 2020 though, is it? :]
I watched it all by myself... on a projector though
 
