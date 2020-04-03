 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Remember back before Covid, when Hong Kong was going full 1984? Lets check in and see how... oh dear   (bbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hong Kong? Phooey.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the ending of 2020 will be for all of us.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rights groups say they are concerned the service could be used to target those with opposing political views.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have those "if you see something that you think is a crime, report it" lines in the US too.  I hear the ad for them every morning on the radio.   I was pretty sure they are everywhere.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, my nosy neighbours would narc me out on a weekly basis for stupid shiat.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We tried it here earlier this year. It just produced a bunch of Karens.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?


If China was communist the world wouldn't be clamoring for their money.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Rights groups say they are concerned the service could be used to target those with opposing political views.

[i.redd.it image 770x578]


User name checks out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: DarkSoulNoHope: Rights groups say they are concerned the service could be used to target those with opposing political views.

[i.redd.it image 770x578]

User name checks out.


Am I wrong?
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So incorrectly rat on all the communists in positions of authority in Hong Kong?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stasi
 
duenor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?


Know how I can tell that you are ignorant of the 1997 agreement?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

duenor: dothemath: China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?

Know how I can tell that you are ignorant of the 1997 agreement?


Because youre a pedantic online prick?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They are totally collecting the snitch's info too; this way if you prank them by reporting a Communist functionary, the next thing you know your life gets ruined.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh ... NY State does the same thing ...

https://reason.com/2020/04/03/coronav​i​rus-new-york-city-covid-19-police-soci​al-distancing/
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kmfjd: So incorrectly rat on all the communists in positions of authority in Hong Kong?


Sure just fill out your name and address to report them.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are encouraged to snitch on their neighbors here in the good old US of A. Who hasn't heard the "If you see something, say something" psa's on the radio?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guys, I've got it. I've figured it out. Let's trade Republicans for Chinese dissidents. China gets rid of its troublemakers. Republicans get the authoritarian rule they crave. America gets rid of the people who hate democracy. Chinese dissidents get to live and even vote. Everyone wins. It's perfect.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Rights groups say they are concerned the service could be used to target those with opposing political views.

[i.redd.it image 770x578]


Great. Submit photos of the oppressor.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Taiwan is next...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: duenor: dothemath: China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?

Know how I can tell that you are ignorant of the 1997 agreement?

Because youre a pedantic online prick?


Well, he did ask.

/heh +1
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: Taiwan is next...


Beijing can't enact laws or hotlines or police actions in Taiwan.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gooch: They are totally collecting the snitch's info too; this way if you prank them by reporting a Communist functionary, the next thing you know your life gets ruined.


It's quite easy to get cheap unlocked phones and SIM cards in Hong Kong. It wouldn't be hard to just start flooding HKPF with reports of people standing on the wrong side of the MTR escalators, setting out durian husks in the hallways, bogarting Andy Lau concert tickets, etc. to the point where they just give up.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Point02GPA: Taiwan is next...

Beijing can't enact laws or hotlines or police actions in Taiwan.


They can and will after the invasion.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: BigNumber12: Point02GPA: Taiwan is next...

Beijing can't enact laws or hotlines or police actions in Taiwan.

They can and will after the invasion.


Fark user image
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Calling on the Hot Line

Hot line, hot line
Calling on the hot line
For your love, for your love
Hot line, hot line
Calling on the hot line
On the hot line

I'm calling on the hot line for your love
Baby, cause Im burnin' up
Like a house on fire
My desire
Is climbin higher
Baby, whoo-ooo
Girl, the way you move your lips
I can tell you got fire in your kiss
The way you flash your eyes
Looks like lightnin' lightin' up the sky

Stop all the calls in the world
Till I catch you, girl
Catch you at home
I asked the CIA
If it was ok, to use their private phone
Oh, baby, baby

Hot line, hot line
Calling on the hot line
For your love, for your love
Hot line, hot line
Calling on the hot line
On the hot line
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember when the US invaded Iraq, under pretenses that didn't quite turn out to be true.  And remember how we tortured Iraqis, some to death, because we wanted them to confess that they were al Quaeda?  And remember how later, some Iraqis were wracked by guilt and confessed that they had actually fingered their neighbors as al Quaeda, simply to settle old petty grievances, and now they felt really bad that these people had been horribly tortured and some killed at Abu Ghraib?  And I guess, some Americans who learned of this felt bad.

Wasn't that great?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: BigNumber12: Point02GPA: Taiwan is next...

Beijing can't enact laws or hotlines or police actions in Taiwan.

They can and will after the invasion.

peaceful  incarceration of a few unruly protestors as Taiwan has always been part of China.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
d2k07ql16epxgj.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: Remember when the US invaded Iraq, under pretenses that didn't quite turn out to be true.  And remember how we tortured Iraqis, some to death, because we wanted them to confess that they were al Quaeda?  And remember how later, some Iraqis were wracked by guilt and confessed that they had actually fingered their neighbors as al Quaeda, simply to settle old petty grievances, and now they felt really bad that these people had been horribly tortured and some killed at Abu Ghraib?  And I guess, some Americans who learned of this felt bad.

Wasn't that great?


Sir, this is a Wendy's.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey China
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [d2k07ql16epxgj.cloudfront.net image 700x600]


If you see say something something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?



Except that it is almost as communist as the Soviet Union was. Which is to say not at all.


Sometimes it strikes me that very few people ever actually have taken the time to read Marx & Engels. Shocking, innit?
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: apathy2673: [d2k07ql16epxgj.cloudfront.net image 700x600]

If you see say something something?

[Fark user image 425x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


Don't dead!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diagonal: dothemath: China has been a communist dictatorship for decades.

This is surprising how?


Except that it is almost as communist as the Soviet Union was. Which is to say not at all.


Sometimes it strikes me that very few people ever actually have taken the time to read Marx & Engels. Shocking, innit?


True, but I was using the term "communist" because thats the generally agreed upon definition. Of course "true" communism has never existed on a large scale.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So pretty much like our ICE line.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

genner: kmfjd: So incorrectly rat on all the communists in positions of authority in Hong Kong?

Sure just fill out your name and address to report them.


no one has ever given out incorrect information before, that just doesn't happen
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hammettman: Remember when the US invaded Iraq, under pretenses that didn't quite turn out to be true.  And remember how we tortured Iraqis, some to death, because we wanted them to confess that they were al Quaeda?  And remember how later, some Iraqis were wracked by guilt and confessed that they had actually fingered their neighbors as al Quaeda, simply to settle old petty grievances, and now they felt really bad that these people had been horribly tortured and some killed at Abu Ghraib?  And I guess, some Americans who learned of this felt bad.

Wasn't that great?


Sploosh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I spent a lot of time in Hong Kong in the early 90's when the British still controlled it, god damn that was an incredible city.
 
debug
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh, Virginia invites people to snitch on their neighbors.  There's a special phone number you can call to report people that live there but don't have VA tags on their car, thus avoiding personal property tax.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell we don't even know if we've really escaped that future for us just yet.
 
