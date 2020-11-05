 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   For the first time in history, a Black woman is the mayor of Man Asses. *blinks* Oh, sorry misread that   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who won the Bull Run contest?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Who won the Bull Run contest?


Wanted to make a joke about Bull Run. Can't think of a good one, though.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OMG this is such FORCED DIVERSITY!
The Mayor has always been a White Guy, why do they have to change that now?!!! Blatant Historical Blackwashing.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should this have a NSFW tag on it?
Or maybe "wieners?"
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Congratulations.
Hope this is the start of a trend. Hometown lady in charge.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does that mean we have to assume the position?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ha ha!  The day is mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've driven on Balls Ford Road in Manassas, It goes by Bull Run.

Look, Virginia, if you have something to tell us, we're here for you, we won't judge.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a black mayor of man asses may look like


blackmistress.co.ukView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did Fauquier County elect anyone newsworthy?

(yes, it IS pronounced like that, or at least close enough)
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lou Gramm unavailable for comment.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
its a typo its the mole asses

/6.022^23
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Too soon?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is  service announcement of "Genius by Stephen Hawking"

/whar PBS tag WH4R
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First black?
First woman?
First Democrat?

That's like a trifecta or something.

Love a hometown gal makes good story.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's assist!
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
borland502
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I see that the metro DC area has expanded its borders since the last time I lived in the area.  I'm now picturing a red neck beelining south shouting "the northerners are coming!  The northerners are coming!"
 
vamtngal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, anything south of Price William County (with the exception of Richmond and a few pockets here and there) have proven once again that they'd rather have a racist orange turd. There's a reason I left SWVA. It makes me so happy that NOVA cancels all that nonsense out.
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh.

Wake me up when an Amish black woman becomes the mayor of Intercourse, PA.

Snark aside, congrats to her.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: its a typo its the mole asses

/6.022^23



That's a lot of asses.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: What a black mayor of man asses may look like


[blackmistress.co.uk image 683x1024]


I was gonna say... There's no way this is the first time.

Was going to add more examples but why add " black pro domme" to my already suspicious search history?
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She grabbed the horns of the Bull. Run.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am proud to have helped with this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So shines a bright spot in this strange and mournful week.  That and that our governor held on.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hairy
Bobbing
Man Asses
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every day there is now "International Women's Day".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Every day there is now "International Women's Day".

[Fark user image 425x176]


Pegging.

Who's tried it?
Who likes it?
And why?
 
LoneCoon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ginnungagap42: I am proud to have helped with this.

[Fark user image 425x566]


My county had no stickers. Fully a third of people asked for them and I had to tell them "We don't have any stickers this year." I've never seen so many disappointed people in all my life.
 
