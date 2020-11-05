 Skip to content
(CNN)   COVID disappears after the election, just like Trump predicted. LOL, no; it's worse than ever   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh, it's not going to disappear until after they declare Biden the official winner, dummy. Then it's going to go away like that, and what we'll learn over the coming months is that this has all been a carefully engineered production using armies of crisis actors and sound stages made up to look like hospitals. It may even surpass the Normandy invasion as one of the greatest deceptions pulled on an opponent in human history. At least up there with the Trojan Horse.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden's laptops seem to have magically disappeared. So we have that going for us.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I injected myself with Clorox and now I'll NEVER get it!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
None of our issues disappeared. Covid-19, another 3/4 of a million people lost their jobs, health care system is under strain, people are underpaid, Flint still has sh*t water, DAPL is a crime against humanity and nature, the SouthWest is in year 21 of a megadrought. The list is extensive.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know some people who firmly believe this. I look forward to the goal post moving since none of them will admit they were wrong.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Woah. Trump's normally so truthful and never tells conclusively-disprovable lies. This is so unlike him.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When is the lock down going to start?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Duh, the elections not over with yet.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Frankly, if the media stops covering Covid, it means there's a bigger story out there, like Trump taking revenge out on San Francisco or New York or something.   So he might be right eventually.

*shudders*
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cause they didn't stop the count, right?  That's why.  The Covid won't stop until the voting ends.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am starting a charity that will provide rolls of paper towels that republicans can use to cram up their weeping vaginas.
These have a persecution complex that would make Jesus Christ go "Hey, you wanna tone it down a bit? Youre a little over the top."
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I know some people who firmly believe this. I look forward to the goal post moving since none of them will admit they were wrong.


Get them to state each goal on video then play it back for them.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, he was right that no one would be talking about it on November 4th. We were too focused on the results of trying to throw a stupid useless ass out of office.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know it's a slow news day when they have to green the same story on the corona virus a second time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Woah. Trump's normally so truthful and never tells conclusively-disprovable lies. This is so unlike him.


Ahem. Whoa.
 
