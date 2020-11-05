 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   President of Kosovo resigns after being indicted. See, it is possible   (aljazeera.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I thought the Serbs did all the massacres.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, in a democratically elected government, not in the USA.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy buys his clothes from whatever company advertises on FARK.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: This guy buys his clothes from whatever company advertises on FARK.

And why is there a US flag behind him?

He said he was quitting "to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo".
If only Donnie had such patriotic sentiment
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: dothemath: This guy buys his clothes from whatever company advertises on FARK.
And why is there a US flag behind him?

He said he was quitting "to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo".
If only Donnie had such patriotic sentiment


Because they really like us there, hell they had have giant paintings of Bill Clinton on the sides of buildings in Pristina.

They had some riots there in 04 I think? The UN vehicles got all smashed up. They didn't mess with the vehicles with US flags on them.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Corruption in the Balkans? Fetch the fainting couch...
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Yes, in a democratically elected government, not in the USA.


+1. Banana Republics don't indict a sitting president. (They also don't indict prior presidents.)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: they had have giant paintings of Bill Clinton on the sides of buildings in Pristina.


Its always amusing to see how people in different countries appropriate American culture.

The last time I was in Paris I saw a white kid on the metro wearing a t shirt that just said "COMPTON" on the front.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby really missed the chance for a great trolly headline.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Green_Knight: they had have giant paintings of Bill Clinton on the sides of buildings in Pristina.

Its always amusing to see how people in different countries appropriate American culture.

The last time I was in Paris I saw a white kid on the metro wearing a t shirt that just said "COMPTON" on the front.


I did have a nice lunch at the Café Titanic while I was there, the meaning was clearly lost on them.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: dothemath: Green_Knight: they had have giant paintings of Bill Clinton on the sides of buildings in Pristina.

Its always amusing to see how people in different countries appropriate American culture.

The last time I was in Paris I saw a white kid on the metro wearing a t shirt that just said "COMPTON" on the front.

I did have a nice lunch at the Café Titanic while I was there, the meaning was clearly lost on them.


Terminator Pizza Kitchen has a decent slice.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, it's possible for someone who has actually committed a crime.
 
