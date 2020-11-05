 Skip to content
(CNN)   I will gladly pay you $9,600 Tuesday for a crate of oranges today   (cnn.com) divider line
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell Mortimer, sell!!!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use money to clean up stain left by Jerry Seinfeld.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Soylent Green is people
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admit. That's a damn nice crate. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's one orange, Michael.  What could it cost?  Ninety-six dollars?
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You gotta admit. That's a damn nice crate. [Fark user image 425x239]


For $9,600, it better be a nice crate! And they'd better refill it a couple of times...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I prefer clementines
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, if I were a chain selling food, I would also gladly pay 1m yen for the free advertising these auctions tend to generate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You gotta admit. That's a damn nice crate. [Fark user image image 425x239]


Came to say pretty much the same thing.

a e s t h e t i c s  is important in Japan.
 
starlost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
d2d8wwwkmhfcva.cloudfront.netView Full Size
$3 a ounce and mostly alcohol. a win win.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Grown with three suns you say....


3 Suns And 1 Star
Youtube F2fwMSG8Myc


/ any excuse to get  Pepper Keenan in a thread
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I prefer these Three Suns
The Three Suns - Beyond the Blue Horizon - Early Exotica
Youtube T_c1aAHA-rg
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I prefer clementines


Oh, my darlin'
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love oranges, but hate the local available produce...packed in bags with red highlights to make the yellow-ish oranges appear more "orangey."  Occasionally I'll get a good one, but that's a rarity.

When we visited Europe a few years ago, I bought some Spanish oranges at a farmers' market.  They were frigging amazing!
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That... was a fairly detailed and interesting article. I'm left wondering about that exchange rate though. Holy crap
 
nakmuay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: That... was a fairly detailed and interesting article. I'm left wondering about that exchange rate though. Holy crap


It's not the exchange rate.
https://www.timeout.com/tokyo/things-​t​o-do/tokyo-q-a-why-is-fruit-so-expensi​ve-in-japan
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Lurky McLurkerton: That... was a fairly detailed and interesting article. I'm left wondering about that exchange rate though. Holy crap

It's not the exchange rate.
https://www.timeout.com/tokyo/things-t​o-do/tokyo-q-a-why-is-fruit-so-expensi​ve-in-japan


Yep it is essentially a ceremonial gift. Kind of like giving someone an expensive bottle of wine.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah their reverence for fruit and the case that goes into growing perfect specimens is remarkable and interesting, but I was commenting on a million yen only being $9,600
 
