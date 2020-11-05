 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Things have gotten so tense in some NYC residential buildings that even the help is getting uppity about waiting for a reduced-capacity elevator. The nerve   (nypost.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No they aren't, Post. Stop trying to make the collapse of civilization a thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought all of NYC moved to the countryside.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stairs. It's not just what my tits get on a cold day.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pussies.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want me to wait for the next one, you get out and wait. If you want to go above and beyond then inconvenience yourself instead of others
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fehk: If you want me to wait for the next one, you get out and wait. If you want to go above and beyond then inconvenience yourself instead of others


Pretty much this.  If riding in an elevator with someone else is outside your comfort zone, get out and wait for the next one.  Don't expect everyone to accommodate you.  An elevator ride with a stranger isn't going to kill you.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That hot tub guy is about to chow down.
 
