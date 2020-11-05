 Skip to content
 
NJ Attorney General would like to remind residents that despite the vote, marijuana isn't legal yet, so don't smoke 'em if you got 'em
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FU Mister Buzzkill! You're not my supervisor!
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait. I picked up an O from my buddy Last night and I'm just soooo disappointed. Not to mention I have to drive 45m each way to get it.  I can't wait to get dispensary grade stuff with different methods of delivery. Gummies? ✔ Vape pens? ✔ Choice of strain? ✔

🥰
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorized?
wait is this like the tax stamp law where it was legal if you had the tax stamp but nobody could actually purchase a tax stamp
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attorneys General hate the idea of not being able to imprison more people. What a farked up position to take.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm interested to see what happens in NY now. Jersey and Mass have legal weed (Or will soon) So it means that tons of people in New York are smoking weed which was legally purchased, but for which NY does not get any tax money. I'm guessing we're going to see Cuomo legalize weed in the next two years.

I don't smoke it, but I'm happy to not have it as a reason to arrest...certain... people.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be really Farking stupid to arrest anyone for something literally about to become legal. How about  no.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Attorneys General hate the idea of not being able to imprison more people. What a farked up position to take.


Do you really think this way?

You have problems.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Authorized?
wait is this like the tax stamp law where it was legal if you had the tax stamp but nobody could actually purchase a tax stamp


No, this is New Jersey. It means we need time to figure out how to authorize only our relatives and political buddies and tax the ever-loving crap out of everyone else.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: I can't wait. I picked up an O from my buddy Last night and I'm just soooo disappointed. Not to mention I have to drive 45m each way to get it.  I can't wait to get dispensary grade stuff with different methods of delivery. Gummies? ✔ Vape pens? ✔ Choice of strain? ✔

🥰


YMMV but the retail cannabis stores have been the most pleasant shopping experience of my entire life. The stores are clean, people are mellow and super friendly, lots of fun things to look at and read about. I keep bugging them to get a couch and coffee maker so I can stay longer.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that in January 2021 they are going to release everyone who is currently incarcerated for possession?
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Be really Farking stupid to arrest anyone for something literally about to become legal. How about  no.


It's been a few years, but I think the way they handled in Oregon was through confiscation, and possibly fines, but no jail time.

Does anyone else here from Oregon remember that too? I could be wrong, I was pretty stoned at the time.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: JesseL: Attorneys General hate the idea of not being able to imprison more people. What a farked up position to take.

Do you really think this way?

You have problems.


Have you ever met a prosecutor?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You woke up this morning
Got yourself a gun, (Belgian waffles!)
Mama always said you'd be
The Chosen One.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Authorized?
wait is this like the tax stamp law where it was legal if you had the tax stamp but nobody could actually purchase a tax stamp


so you made your own.  It would then be up to the authorities to prove it isn't the right stamp.  Since they don't know what it looks like they can't prove it isn't stamped.

case closed

/bird law
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Biden administration will legalize this nationally.  We then need to lower the age on this and alcohol to 18.  If you are an adult and can go in the infantry at 18, you should have adult access. This is a great first start.  We need to legalize all drugs and stop the failed drug war that decimated our cities.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: I'm interested to see what happens in NY now. Jersey and Mass have legal weed (Or will soon) So it means that tons of people in New York are smoking weed which was legally purchased, but for which NY does not get any tax money. I'm guessing we're going to see Cuomo legalize weed in the next two years.

I don't smoke it, but I'm happy to not have it as a reason to arrest...certain... people.


this doesn't override DUI laws, which can still use "I smell something" as an excuse.  They can no longer arrest you for possession, but still can fark your life up with a DUI charge.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Be really Farking stupid to arrest anyone for something literally about to become legal. How about  no.


^^^ Yeah, "It's going to be legal, but we'll still lock your ass up in the meantime."

Makes a whole lot of sense.

/ no, it doesn't
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy disagrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.


Do you have a citation?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Be really Farking stupid to arrest anyone for something literally about to become legal. How about  no.


Although I agree, that's up to your local law enforcement, not him. He's simply advising the people of the state that the ballot measure they just passed doesn't take effect immediately. It seems to me that's part of his job.

Now, of course, it's up to the legislature to make sure that the ways weed has been cultivated, imported, and bought and sold, for generations, remain illegal.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: I'm interested to see what happens in NY now. Jersey and Mass have legal weed (Or will soon) So it means that tons of people in New York are smoking weed which was legally purchased, but for which NY does not get any tax money. I'm guessing we're going to see Cuomo legalize weed in the next two years.

I don't smoke it, but I'm happy to not have it as a reason to arrest...certain... people.


Before the pandemic, I was in NYC and saw  what looked like food truck for weed driving around. Anyone know what is up with that?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chozo13: Boojum2k: Be really Farking stupid to arrest anyone for something literally about to become legal. How about  no.

It's been a few years, but I think the way they handled in Oregon was through confiscation, and possibly fines, but no jail time.

Does anyone else here from Oregon remember that too? I could be wrong, I was pretty stoned at the time.


Oregon has been a medicinal state since the mid nineties.  If anything, they would just empty on the ground, stomp on it and tell you to move along.  If you got caught with 87 pounds.......well yeah, that's another issue.  Even flying within CA/OR/WA for at least 10 years you've been able to put weed in your carry on and TSA doesn't even bat an eye.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sail The Wide Accountancy: I'm interested to see what happens in NY now. Jersey and Mass have legal weed (Or will soon) So it means that tons of people in New York are smoking weed which was legally purchased, but for which NY does not get any tax money. I'm guessing we're going to see Cuomo legalize weed in the next two years.

I don't smoke it, but I'm happy to not have it as a reason to arrest...certain... people.

Before the pandemic, I was in NYC and saw  what looked like food truck for weed driving around. Anyone know what is up with that?


It's CBD only I believe.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With the way the legal system works. It will be legal by the time it comes to court.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lawful Stupid is the most common alignment for attorneys general.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The wai-ai-ai-aiting, is the hardest part.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.

Do you have a citation?


Why Medical Marijuana Patients Can't Buy Guns

Medical Marijuana Patients Denied Gun Rights

Guns and Medical MJ - Can't Have Both
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.

Do you have a citation?


https://www.atf.gov/file/60211/downlo​a​d

That's definitely the way federal law is being interpreted.

I haven't heard of any state that makes a list of medical card holders available to NICS or the ATF.

Generally, you'd probably get away with lying about medical marijuana use on the form 4473, but if you were to come under scrutiny by the ATF for some other reason it's likely that they'd charge you as a prohibited possessor for the marijuana too.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sail The Wide Accountancy: I'm interested to see what happens in NY now. Jersey and Mass have legal weed (Or will soon) So it means that tons of people in New York are smoking weed which was legally purchased, but for which NY does not get any tax money. I'm guessing we're going to see Cuomo legalize weed in the next two years.

I don't smoke it, but I'm happy to not have it as a reason to arrest...certain... people.

Before the pandemic, I was in NYC and saw  what looked like food truck for weed driving around. Anyone know what is up with that?


they are scammers selling lollipops with no CBD or THC.
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lawsuits for everyone arrested! Cha Ching!
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems like these referenda should be written to compel the legislature to "get on the case". It would be nice work for the lame duck session.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: big pig peaches: Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.

Do you have a citation?

Why Medical Marijuana Patients Can't Buy Guns

Medical Marijuana Patients Denied Gun Rights

Guns and Medical MJ - Can't Have Both


not in oregon......had a medical card since the early 2000's and might have some guns.....
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Snatch Bandergrip: big pig peaches: Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.

Do you have a citation?

Why Medical Marijuana Patients Can't Buy Guns

Medical Marijuana Patients Denied Gun Rights

Guns and Medical MJ - Can't Have Both

not in oregon......had a medical card since the early 2000's and might have some guns.....


That doesn't speak to the legality, only to the fact that the law isn't enforced.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: big pig peaches: Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.

Do you have a citation?

Why Medical Marijuana Patients Can't Buy Guns

Medical Marijuana Patients Denied Gun Rights

Guns and Medical MJ - Can't Have Both


Thanks, I thought it was NJ specific which wouldn't surprise me.

Since the amendment was for recreational use too not sure it's an issue, but in sure NJ will find a way to make it one.

Medical has actually been legal for a while, the problem is local municipalities deny the applications. It should be easier for then to figure out how to make money for themselves with recreational.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: You won't be allowed to own firearms if you have a medical card.  What bullshiat.


What a truly heinous thing to make a man decide over! Utterly despicable. If I am forced to choose between legal topshelf cannabis products and my gun, then what's the goddam point fer peatssakes?!? SMFH
 
