(Daily Star)   Who needs a real live human girlfriend when you can get a sweaty robot hand? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 10:35 AM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it talk incessantly?

[Ducks]
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could get that as a going away gift for someone.  If I cared at all about that someone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am waiting for the real Thing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that will only be used to simulate long walks while holding hands.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will find a way to biatch about something.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all you need
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: It will find a way to biatch about something.


"ERROR 1534 DRIVER NOT FOUND"

"Look, I had a long day at work, I don't want to come home to more whining!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This is all you need
[Fark user image 850x478]


that looks... scratchy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something got lost in translation to Japanese?

Bob Dylan - Just Like a Woman (Audio)
Youtube dRLXZVojdhQ
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real girlfriend.  Hands down, on her.  No question.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ I don't need more to rest my case.
// What, she won't pay attention to you?  So, get what you can, like this:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/// A real girlfriend with real curves is what every man needs.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: It will find a way to biatch about something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this an accompaniment to "Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough"?  Something like, "Anything's a vagina in the dark"?
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its not her hands that I'm interested in.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This is all you need
[Fark user image 850x478]


Here we are, one step closer to Skynet.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This is all you need
[Fark user image 850x478]

Here we are, one step closer to Skynet.


But it's a hand.....
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
hackaday.comView Full Size


Take off your clothes and relax...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give That Boy A Hand
Youtube ETCAgElv85I
 
thepeterd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2 sweaty robot hands and I'm there.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Real girlfriend.  Hands down, on her.  No question.

[i.pinimg.com image 388x737]

/ I don't need more to rest my case.
// What, she won't pay attention to you?  So, get what you can, like this:
[64.media.tumblr.com image 850x1061]

/// A real girlfriend with real curves is what every man needs.


I would probably sprain my dick trying to get into her.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 600x338]


Done In One
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ooh, back-scritches!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 600x338]


For a place where posters like to complain about BBT and claim to never watch it, you all had the same first thought on reading the headline.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: elgrancerdo: Real girlfriend.  Hands down, on her.  No question.

[i.pinimg.com image 388x737]

/ I don't need more to rest my case.
// What, she won't pay attention to you?  So, get what you can, like this:
[64.media.tumblr.com image 850x1061]

/// A real girlfriend with real curves is what every man needs.

I would probably sprain my dick trying to get into her.


Sounds like someone needs to get on those cock push-ups.

/"One is all you need" - Jack Black, "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny"
//power slides couldn't hurt
 
