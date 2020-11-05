 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   We all know that Bugs Bunny cut Florida loose, and in case you lived under a rock throughout your childhood, here's why
    More: Florida  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To this day I simply cannot imagine what it took to make those kinds of animations.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pencil, paper, plastic, paint. It's just that simple.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apparently that doesn't count Ft Lauderdale/Miami, where they drive like they are on crack, and not a whole lot of "economic wellspring" unless you are within a mile or so of the coast.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was only surprising to those who don't live here.
Everyone knew it would be a miracle for Joe to win Florida. Not impossible but very difficult.
As someone posted above in that meme, the redneck quotient here is pretty incredible and apparently they all got off their asses and voted.
As much as I dislike the outcome, I'm fine with it, that's the system and the reds came out for their guy (whether or not it was hacked or rigged remains to be seen of course)

If Trump wasn't the candidate this would be an easier Joe win. The rurals WORSHIP Trump with a fervor I have never seen in my lifetime applied to a political candidate. It's not loyalty to the Republican party, it's devotion to the Red Hat Racist.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bugs Bunny was done by hand old school.

Walt Disney came in and made things all high tech.

Walt Disney's MultiPlane Camera (Filmed: Feb. 13, 1957)
Youtube YdHTlUGN1zw
 
skwerlmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't get over the author's misunderstanding of Bugs stealing the locks off the Panama Canal....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blue in the cities and college towns? Not surprising. Pensacola is in red, which I am surprised. Same with Key West.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A lotta work, and some creative MFers.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Senator sounds like Foghorn Leghorn for a reason.

Senator Claghorn southern rant
Youtube N6-JddDUnyY
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I resided in one of the red areas for decades. I always knew I was surrounded by idiots.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

And yet somehow people always say there is no election fraud when stricter controls are suggested...
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

THIS.

Even where I live in Florida it's crazy. There is a LOT of money in my neck of the woods and I'm surprised how many of those folks appear to be for Trump. I've seen plenty of Trump signs pop up in my neighborhood...which sucks because I was friends with some of those people and now I'd feel weird just talking to them so I guess I won't anymore other than to be friendly.
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think the fact that Bugs Bunny was my first hero has a lot to do with the sarcastic asshole I am today

:)
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yeahyeahyeah i know: I resided in one of the red areas for decades. I always knew I was surrounded by idiots.


They say water seeks it's own level.
Birds of a feather...
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Just buy a pitbull and name him Biden. That should make a nice statement without you doing much else to inform your neighbors they are idiots.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Time, patience,
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unlike those other jobs that require neither.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love how at the end, they're firing entire bullet cartridges at him. That was so common in cartoons that for many years, I thought it was what guns really did.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paging all Xindi ships in the sector. We have a target for you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
STOP STEAMING UP MY GLASSES!!!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

'Buried Treasure' was a great animation made on the sly at various classic animation studios.
It's far too dirty for YouTube. Worth finding.

If you can find that, you'll likely also find 'Bugs Bunny Nips the Nips'. Bugs rant about his daddy's birthright is awesome.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You left out Talent.

Talent is important.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bugs bunny and mad magazine here.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm an animator. I know that animators can be huge creepy assholes. Not too many racists anymore, though, so that's nice.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live in Pinellas County (Clearwater) and was surprised to see as many Biden signs and flags as I did. Normally seeing a giant truck with a confederate flag is the norm around here.
At least 90% of the Scientologists here cannot vote since they are not citizens.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: STOP STEAMING UP MY GLASSES!!!


YOU'LL WRINKLE THE MATER-I-AL.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

don't forget the copies of Archie with the Betty & Veronica pages stuck together.
 
LoneCoon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Check the credits. There's only 6 animators per short. 6 people animating 8 minutes. It's bonkers.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

'Buried Treasure' isn't creepy. It's great. South Park great. Made in the 1920s.
'Bugs Nips the Nips' was war time. fark them. Bugs was pissed for a reason.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Here ya go, Eveready Harton In Buried Treasure

NSFW
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

j.c. penney's flyers

/old
//granny pannies ftw
 
