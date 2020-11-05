 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Surfers discover Russian time capsule on Irish beach from Russian ice breaker that was encased in a block of ice at the 90 degrees point in the North Pole in 2018, realize that climate change is worse than they thought   (irishpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For one thing, you're surfing in Ireland.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it contained vodka.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, this can't be a bomb! It says 'time capsule' right here on the outside of this metal cylindrical container. Let's open it!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is only story about a time capsule I've heard where the contents were not totally ruined.
Soviet engineering strikes again
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say BS.  It was buried in 1990 and then reburied in 2018 and they were surfing in Ireland.  That would be like Surfing in Cleveland.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 years for that to get to Ireland, having been frozen as a time capsule at the North Pole. Dayum. That is well worthy of the scary tag.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I hope it contained vodka.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is giving me a headache.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you talking about?  It's only 70 degrees ...in Boston ...in November

It happens
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perrybucsdad: Surfing in Cleveland.


That's the name of my Beach Boys Polka cover band!! :D
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sveta was extremely shocked to hear the capsule had been found so soon," she said.
"The crew thought the capsule would have taken between 30 to 50 years to be found...


...the second biggest nuclear icebreaker ship in the world-- which explored the North Pole in the early 1990's.

So, about 30 years ago?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I hope it contained vodka.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Sveta was extremely shocked to hear the capsule had been found so soon," she said.
"The crew thought the capsule would have taken between 30 to 50 years to be found...


...the second biggest nuclear icebreaker ship in the world-- which explored the North Pole in the early 1990's.

So, about 30 years ago?


No stupid, she said between 30 and 50.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: LewDux: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I hope it contained vodka.

[Fark user image 850x477]


What movie is this? I think  I just watched it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Sveta was extremely shocked to hear the capsule had been found so soon," she said.
"The crew thought the capsule would have taken between 30 to 50 years to be found...


...the second biggest nuclear icebreaker ship in the world-- which explored the North Pole in the early 1990's.

So, about 30 years ago?

No stupid, she said between 30 and 50.


Did you do the math?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't surf and had no idea that it was even a thing in Ireland but it makes total sense given the weather patterns
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Hot damn
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perrybucsdad: I say BS.  It was buried in 1990 and then reburied in 2018 and they were surfing in Ireland.  That would be like Surfing in Cleveland.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Chicago, but close enough
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conor Maguire Rides 60-Foot Monster Wave at Mullaghmore Head
Youtube qHbLTPi_5w0
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: LewDux: LewDux: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I hope it contained vodka.

[Fark user image 850x477]

What movie is this? I think  I just watched it.


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My favorite OMG Artifact of climate change are the CH4 blow-out holes in Siberia. They used to be so novel that they got reported. Now, they pock the landscape like acne. The CH4 isn't much. (And CH4 isn't that much of a driver of AGW.) But the fact that the permafrost melts like that is really disconcerting.

robertscribbler.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: dothemath: LewDux: LewDux: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I hope it contained vodka.

[Fark user image 850x477]

What movie is this? I think  I just watched it.

[im2.ezgif.com image 320x248] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh yeah, Leviathan.

It was one of three underwater monster movies that came out around the same time along with The Abyss and Deep Star Six.
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The fact the ice had melted and the capsule had floated more than 4,000 kilometres from the North Pole to the west coast of Ireland in that short amount of time caused serious concern about climate change


CHINESE HOAX!!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: CH4 blow-out holes in Siberia.


I do not like that picture at all. Gah!
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Perrybucsdad: I say BS.  It was buried in 1990 and then reburied in 2018 and they were surfing in Ireland.  That would be like Surfing in Cleveland.


aaaaand she's writing a travel novel and is a blogger.

Those bloggers are always finding AMAZING things to write about.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: What are you talking about?  It's only 70 degrees ...in Boston ...in November

It happens


Wake me when the Sahara isn't a desert anymore.
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Then we'll either donate it to a nice museum-- or maybe a bar. But we'll keep some of the beer mats as a souvenir!"

I love the Irish.  Got the priorities down.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yikes! Should have had the SCARY tag.

I think it may be time for a sequel to the 1958 movie The Blob:

TheBlob -ending
Youtube 0lpOtpgPa7k



Humankind is going to be taking it HARD in the next few decades. Possibly sooner, though honestly I hope I get to die of natural causes rather than being converted to Soylent Green.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOS STRAITJACKETS - 'CALHOUN SURF'
Youtube RehmC8-EMwY
 
