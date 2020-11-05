 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Kooked-up Pastafarian buys 'gobsmacking' amount of pasta in supermarket ahead of UK lockdown, will probably bathe in it to cleanse himself of the coronavirus   (standard.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, some people need 300 boxes of macaroni and 100 bottles of ketchup to go with it.

/tapeworms don't feed themselves...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They plan to close all the stores or something?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just opened an Aldi in my neighborhood in Houston.

They dont have bags.

Is this the insanity all those elderly dementia patients on FOX are always jibbering about?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'There is no need for customers to buy more than they normally would'

That's what THEY want you to think!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there no grocery delivery in the UK? 🙄
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pasta dough is so easy to make, i think i'd stock up on flour and eggs so I can use it for other dishes too
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WHY? Are they going to stop grocery delivery?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is some extreme carbohydrate loading. Hide yo rotini hide yo vemicelli
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

berylman: This is some extreme carbohydrate loading.


This guy's going to get swole.

/mostly because of severe gastrointestinal distress
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As far as I can tell...Aldi (in the US) has mostly crap, 2nd's, ends, stuff that's near expiration,
etc..  The quality is basically hit or miss, and mostly miss..If you get some over-run item, you lucked out.
But get something that failed manufacture quality control or is just barely saleable for some other
reason, and it's a total waste..Which must be fine for the UK..But I had to eat crappy plain label food
as a kid, and I swear to dog, i'm not eating another can of farking corn that's like field corn or
green beans that are mostly stems and ends, or crackers that are stale or taste like they were swept
off the floor..I'll pay the extra 5 cents and get some quality control and consistency..
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: pasta dough is so easy to make, i think i'd stock up on flour and eggs so I can use it for other dishes too


I'm wondering how many people that got chickens/coops in March/April are still maintaining them.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's trying to dry out 900 stolen iPhones that were accidentally dumped into the river.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

creamed corn.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aldi is for people that find Lidl too expensive.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - Fattening Up Our Tapeworms (correct sync)
Youtube 8TnWIICkBeE
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Get a look at Mr. Rockefeller over here spending money on "good" crackers. You'll probably try to air condition the whole neighborhood too.
 
