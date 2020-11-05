 Skip to content
(Wired)   Some guy tries to walk from New York to the Florida Keys without a phone or ID. We don't know anything else about him except he was apparently pretty good-looking and Mostly Harmless   (wired.com) divider line
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Big Cypress Preserve is no place to be in July. May as well hang out in the Australian outback if you want to die that badly.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i remember this mystery, as his body was found locally.

but why, why was he SO thin? 83lbs for a formerly healthy 5'8" man? with food at the campsite, lots of cash, and less than 5 miles from the highway?

chris mccandless was similarly thin at his death, because he literally starved, and then possibly accidently poisoned himself with wild "peas" in true desperation, trapped by ignorance and weather over 20 miles from anywhere.

but this guy? he died here. at a marked camp on a marked trail only 5 miles from 75. he could have hiked all the way there in a day if he needed help. and then even if he failed to flag down friendly strangers, the FL highway patrol (road rangers) would have stopped for him, and their job is literally to cruise 75 all day and all night looking for trouble, wrecks, people needing help.

Fark user imageView Full Size


a man does not get down to 83lbs in a day or a week. and then die with food literally in his campsite. if he was overcome relatively quickly by heatstroke, or even some mosquito borne illness or food/waterborne parasite, or snakebite or infection, his weight would have been more normal.

unless he deliberately fasted until it killed him, his weight makes no sense at ALL.

poor dude. hope they find his family or friends someday.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like he lived and died the way he wanted to.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know which golden girl this is.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Homeless people are a thing, and they die often. We don't like to address things like mental health, drug dependency, financial inequality, or all the various reasons that can lead to someone like this.

Call me cynical as fark also, but awful lot of concern in that article for a decent looking white guy. If it was a woman or person of color, would people have given two shiats?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was 21 I hitched from Abilene, TX to the Keys.
I got extremely lucky in that I did not get fingered in a parking lot or otherwise molested or beheaded.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So long. Thanks for all the fish.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weird timing. This just came up yesterday through a Futility Closet post.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He had food nearby, but he was hollowed out, weighing just 83 pounds on a 5'8" frame.

I think the cause of death has been determined. If you hike all damn day for weeks you can burn some insane calories. Food...eat it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angsto2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Mostly Harmless" well then at least it's not Jack Reacher
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Call me cynical as fark also, but awful lot of concern in that article for a decent looking white guy. If it was a woman or person of color, would people have given two shiats?


The phenomenon is literally called Missing White Woman Syndrome so I'd assume this would be an even bigger story were he female.
 
argylez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
42
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some people just, like don't feel like breathing much anymore.
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No mention if they found his towel so he wasn't a hoopy frood.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He looks startled but also oddly pleased, as if he's just seen a clown jump out from behind a curtain.

Sorry, but this sentence just ruined the whole article. Nobody is pleased to see a clown jump out from behind a curtain.
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark needs to approve more links like this one.
 
