(Politico)   It's quarter to three, there's no one in the place 'cept you and me. So set em up Joe, I got a little story I think you oughtta know about Post Post-Election Overnight thread Ocho
135
Keeve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please, please please!
 
rhodabear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
only 23k and change apart in Georgia.  Sweeeeet.
 
Fendurr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why does this feel like I keep sitting on my balls over and over again? It can't be because I'm pounding vodak and actually sitting on my balls, can i?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some people pay for someone to edge them this hard. I've never seen an entire country with blue balls and we won't know at best until late tomorrow morning what's happening.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fendurr: Why does this feel like I keep sitting on my balls over and over again? It can't be because I'm pounding vodak and actually sitting on my balls, can i?


As long as the chairs not slatted you are safe.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Morning, everyone!
 
almandot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Took longer than I expected this time haha. #8 lessgo maricopa!!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it confirmed already?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Per CNN, Pittsburgh area is done counting. Don't know if their results are visible in totals anywhere. Also from CNN, there are still 120K mail-in ballots to count in Philadelphia.

/get with it Zona
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any chance PA, NV, or AL will finish overnight?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't seem to sleep but an hour at a time. The operatic flatulence doesn't help, of course.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Otto means eight.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump has sent his pole watchers out to watch the bigliest poles

corvallisadvocate.comView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Any chance PA, NV, or AL will finish overnight?


Decent chance we'll know AL tonight.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we hurry up and make Biden president? I'm stress-eating way too many gummy bears.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
richard cheese - killing in the name of
Youtube qLAbAp5tbU0
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To those still here.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess it's good I'm working nights this week
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can we hurry up and make Biden president? I'm stress-eating way too many gummy bears.


Regular or medicated?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks to everyone that shared pictures of their pets. Give them a hug for me tonight.

Hopefully, we'll have some good news tomorrow, but this is still far from finished. Pace yourselves. We'll get through this together.

Good night, everyone, and stay safe.
 
neofonz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Fendurr: Why does this feel like I keep sitting on my balls over and over again? It can't be because I'm pounding vodak and actually sitting on my balls, can i?

As long as the chairs not slatted you are safe.


I have a non-slatted chair over here, and things are not going much better, testicle-wise.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're waiting for overnight so the mobile cavalry hovereounds are recharging and they can outrun the pole watchers.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
farking Chuck Norris
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did we get those late numbers from Arizona or did that not happen?
 
almandot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: Did we get those late numbers from Arizona or did that not happen?


Not yet
 
Fendurr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Night Train to Wakanda: Fendurr: Why does this feel like I keep sitting on my balls over and over again? It can't be because I'm pounding vodak and actually sitting on my balls, can i?

As long as the chairs not slatted you are safe.

I have a non-slatted chair over here, and things are not going much better, testicle-wise.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed .
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

almandot: RedVentrue: Any chance PA, NV, or AL will finish overnight?

Decent chance we'll know AL tonight.


Alabama was called a long time ago.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: Did we get those late numbers from Arizona or did that not happen?


They sent the counters home because of the crazy nut job Donnie fanboys causing trouble outside.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x564]


Alaska is being farked by the third pandemic in a century, which had led to 40% of our ballots being cast absentee.

We'll, ah... We'll check in on a weak to officially announce we are sending a Republican ticket.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just got home from work and checked Fivethirtyeight and NYT -- no changes since 6pm EST?

Wow.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Any chance PA, NV, or AL will finish overnight?


Alaska's taking a...relaxed approach to things.  Says they won't start counting any of the remaining ballots until 11/10.  Their vote-by-mail deadline is to have things postmarked by Election Day, so I guess they're waiting for the late ballots to arrive before counting them all at once.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Mitt Romneys Tax Return: Did we get those late numbers from Arizona or did that not happen?

They sent the counters home because of the crazy nut job Donnie fanboys causing trouble outside.


No, they sent the media home. Counters were still working, and thanking the Maricopa sheriffs office. (There are words I never expected to type)
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Trump has sent his pole watchers out to watch the bigliest poles

[corvallisadvocate.com image 850x564]



They even brought a palette of light bulbs.

They fancy themselves quite intellectual.


/it's at least irony-adjacent
 
Owangotang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I told someone this morning that I was very worried about Trump's inflammatory language yesterday evening/early morning when he declared victory and stated that Dems were trying to steal the election. I was told that I was overreacting, that elections often have candidates who do not want to initially accept the results but that America would accept it and that it would all be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I am not convinced.

(photo credit - Arizona Republican Party twitter feed)
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This shiat. This shiat right here
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: [Fark user image 320x240]

To those still here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
seriously? kee-rist.
 
El Uno Magnifico
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Told y'all. The votes are in and it's just a matter of time, but it's over. Sit back and enjoy those Republican tears as they wail and gnash their teeth to no avail.
 
Fendurr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: ViolentEastCoastCity: [Fark user image 320x240]

To those still here.

[Fark user image image 628x380]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hodgemann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, waking up at midnight thirty and not being tired enough to go back to sleep, which has been my preferred hobby for the last 3 days in an effort to speed up time and get this over with.  I guess I'll make some coffee.  grumble
 
tintar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: ViolentEastCoastCity: [Fark user image 320x240]

To those still here.

[Fark user image 628x380]


every person. every nation.
 
