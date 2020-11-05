 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Video Velocirapator chased through city, devouring a light pole. Never change, Los Angeles   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Video  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 9:26 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, I saw this live.  The news anchors were wondering if it was somebody famous, considering the cost of the vehicle (north of $300k).
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Too much Hennessy, and too much Hennessey.

/Sorry about your dinky little dinkus.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How farking dumb would you have to be to buy that POS?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yeah, I saw this live.  The news anchors were wondering if it was somebody famous, considering the cost of the vehicle (north of $300k).


If he ain't famous now, he will be soon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought velociraptors were supposed to be about the size of turkeys in real life. Well, live and learn. That truck has absolutely nothing to do with real life. It's designed for turkeys.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was really hoping this was going to be the police foot chasing a guy through the city, dressed in one of those velociraptor costumes.

Do I mean the police or the suspect in the costume?  Let's just say yes.
 
rikrok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I was really hoping this was going to be the police foot chasing a guy through the city, dressed in one of those velociraptor costumes.

Do I mean the police or the suspect in the costume?  Let's just say yes.


I also thought of that costume but the light pole part made me think he was eating a lightsaber.

was disappointed.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whenever I drive on the freeways in SoCal I'm surprised by the number of monster trucks out there. It really doesn't feel like the region for them.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Whenever I drive on the freeways in SoCal I'm surprised by the number of monster trucks out there. It really doesn't feel like the region for them.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Disagrees.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Whenever I drive on the freeways in SoCal I'm surprised by the number of monster trucks out there. It really doesn't feel like the region for them.


A former California governor made civilian Humvees "a thing". Not sure why the monster truck thing comes as a surprise.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Whenever I drive on the freeways in SoCal I'm surprised by the number of monster trucks out there. It really doesn't feel like the region for them.


Its exactly the region for a rolling expression of class warfare.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yeah, I saw this live.  The news anchors were wondering if it was somebody famous, considering the cost of the vehicle (north of $300k).


Post Malone has one....................
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He must have a really, really small penis.

penis
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The parking valet he stole that truck from must be hating life right about now.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The velociraptor trainer hasn't established dominance.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Geotpf: Yeah, I saw this live.  The news anchors were wondering if it was somebody famous, considering the cost of the vehicle (north of $300k).

Post Malone has one....................


This doesn't surprise me.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"looks a young gentleman"

Funny I see a hoodlum thug in a hoodie, why didn't he get shot?

Oh wait, I get it now.

All white, all white, all white.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had not heard of these before I saw this story. I will admit to a certain amount of "want."

On the other hand, from their website: "Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels - all six of them", said Hennessey. "
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.