(CBC)   2020 Mad libs: Anti-mask sovereign citizen yogi arrested for quarantine violations after attending flat-earth conference. What, no Q-anon? No murder hornets?   (cbc.ca) divider line
•       •       •

syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know all those words, but that sentence makes no sense
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is the blockchain ok?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dudes, maybe you should have checked with NASA first?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flat-Earth yogi, dumber than average citizen
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's this guy again.  He was the guy who held the Toronto anti-mask all-night beach rave that was destroyed by two mysterious bloodied men with chainsaws.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A yogi.   I've been doing yoga since I was 17, can I declare myself a yogi too?   So I can do odd things with justification.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: A yogi.   I've been doing yoga since I was 17, can I declare myself a yogi too?   So I can do odd things with justification.


Depends.

Do you manage a baseball team?

Do you have a short companion named Boo-boo?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a gathering of conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat.

It's not a theory. There is no conspiracy. You are f*cking morons.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: Flat-Earth yogi, dumber than average citizen


Not by much, sadly.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunsmack: a gathering of conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat.

It's not a theory. There is no conspiracy. You are f*cking morons.


A flat-earth theory would do well to spend more time trying to explain moon phases, tides, and solar cycles and less time imagining that NASA is guarding an ice wall.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought you were talking about my ex who used to live in a hollowed out school bus by a lake during the summer and couch surfed in the winter.. which is how I met her. Now she's running a Reki (etc, it's all just therapy) studio for bougie soccer moms.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunsmack: a gathering of conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat.

It's not a theory. There is no conspiracy. You are f*cking morons.


They assert that the rest of us are conspiring to lie about the shape of the Earth.  Because they theorize there is a conspiracy, they are conspiracy theorists.

There are a bunch of people who work together to convince us that the Earth is a sphere, but that fails to be a conspiracy because they're right.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is his position on vaccinations?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Try the hammerhead worms! They'll burrow into your ears and whisper secrets.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
conspiracy theorist and yoga studio owner

Now that's a job title.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That yogi thinks he's smarter than the average Covid.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assume he was arrested by a park ranger.

/ and wasn't wearing pants
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The border agent wasn't "rattled" by your "status." He was concerned what other threatening insanity might erupt from you at any moment.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He claimed a border agent was "rattled" by his suggestion that the Quarantine Act doesn't apply to him, and said he told them he's not legally a "traveller" or a "person" under the law.

I always thought the cold weather up there would naturally freeze the stupid.  I blame global warming.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: A yogi.   I've been doing yoga since I was 17, can I declare myself a yogi too?   So I can do odd things with justification.


Can you blow yourself tho? Bro? Thought not. Not a Yogi. Not for you.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Christ, what an asshole


Sounds like you should blow yourself.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gunsmack: a gathering of conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat.

It's not a theory. There is no conspiracy. You are f*cking morons.

A flat-earth theory would do well to spend more time trying to explain moon phases, tides, and solar cycles and less time imagining that NASA is guarding an ice wall.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's this guy again.  He was the guy who held the Toronto anti-mask all-night beach rave that was destroyed by two mysterious bloodied men with chainsaws.


Well we booked our bloody chainsaw table cut event for that date at the beginning of the year, it was clearly on display in the basement of the Eaton Centre at the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Beware of the Moose".
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't believe it's November.  Thank goodness.  I'm ready for spring. This year has been very challenging in many ways.
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Genuinely, he should be checked for brain damage. No one with à healthy, fully developed adult brain acts that adolescently.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunsmack: a gathering of conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat.

It's not a theory. There is no conspiracy. You are f*cking morons.


^this^

A 'conspiracy theory' is the battlecry of one who lacks sufficient data to form a logical hypothesis.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KB202: Genuinely, he should be checked for brain damage. No one with à healthy, fully developed adult brain acts that adolescently.


Hey, look. I know only Maynard from Tool can blow himself, okay? I'm just....I'm going through a lot right now.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"..people don't die from covid because covid doesn't exist.."

okay fine.

tell that to my dead mother in law.

tell that to my wife's boss's dead mother.

tell that to Janet From Another Planet's beloved dead BIL.

this guy is a schmuck. sadly one of his beloved will die and he will wake up to a harsh reality.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"They're not used to people who aren't obedient little sheep," Parhar said in Sunday's speech.

Oh, I can assure you that they are very used to dealing psycho assholes like you.
 
drxym
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This yogi isn't smarter than the average bear.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: TheAlgebraist: Christ, what an asshole

Sounds like you should blow yourself.


Do you honestly think I would be posting on fark if I was capable of such a feat?
 
drxym
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: "..people don't die from covid because covid doesn't exist.."

okay fine.

tell that to my dead mother in law.

tell that to my wife's boss's dead mother.

tell that to Janet From Another Planet's beloved dead BIL.

this guy is a schmuck. sadly one of his beloved will die and he will wake up to a harsh reality.


If anyone he knew died, he'd rationalise that 5G did it or some other fark witted, conspiracy brain rot.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Parhar bragged about taking off his face mask on planes to and from the U.S., and about refusing to fill out federal government quarantine forms when he landed at Vancouver International Airport.
He claimed a border agent was "rattled" by his suggestion that the Quarantine Act doesn't apply to him, and said he told them he's not legally a "traveller" (sic) or a "person" under the law.

Then they shouldn't have let him reenter the country. I don't think any government on earth has the obligation to allow someone into a country if they declare their intent to break the law. Particularly in light of the fact that he's declared himself a "non-person" which might easily be interpreted as renouncement of citizenship. A few days or weeks in border limbo should change his perspective, or perhaps ship him off to one of the many failed states around the globe where he can live in sovereign citizen utopia.
 
