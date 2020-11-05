 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Hey little brother, what have you done? 🎶   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of the Well Regulated Militias we keep on hearing about...
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful! You could put your brother's eye out with that!

You bet I could, mom!
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And there's nothin' pure in this world
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a nice day to start again.
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well armed brolitia.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Missed you, bro.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jr Walker & Allstars - Shotgun
Youtube YnhI_ECOAK4
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, so which is it, a pellet gun, or a shotgun?  In my limited experience, a pellet gun could be a BB gun or an airsoft gun, while a shot gun uses shells with a wide variety of grain loads.  Or is this one of those magical weapons that morphs from one thing to another, like how all guns turn into AK-47s when discussed?
 
