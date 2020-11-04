 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Laughing Squid)   Oh hell no   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 2:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that real, or a concept?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: Is that real, or a concept?


It's a concept
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Look at these spectacular views we get by ruining everyone else's view."
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, I'm certainly not interested when its been anchored onto a rapidly eroding sandstone cliff.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Worth it just for the ability to put a trap door on the bottom floor.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because sea cliffs never collapse.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bathroom's on the bottom floor I assume, so you can drop your brown trout right into the briny?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Bathroom's on the bottom floor I assume, so you can drop your brown trout right into the briny?


If it isn't, it should be.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
holy CRAP do i LOVE that!

it will also forever remain a fantasy. that cliff, or any other cliff, periodically just falls off into the sea like a calving tidewater glacier.

if some rich idiot is both rich and dumb enough to make that concept a physical reality, well, they better treat it as an art installation piece where everyone who steps into/onto it signs a hell of a waiver and stays an amount of time measured in minutes or hours, not days.......

also, it will never have homeowners insurance 😉
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fate- "I'm not tempted at all.  You?"
Darwin- "Nah..not one bit"
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure. Let's park the car on top. What could go wrong.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.