(Twitter)   Canada. Sauna. Hop in cold lake. Style freezing hair. Ta-Da   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Takhini Hot Springs near Whitehorse. It has been featured on Fark previously. I've been there but I didn't try to enter any contests.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, there's a competition now?

I used to call that "showering, then leaving the house".
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's hot.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That still must hurt.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great for the person who doesn't want to break their hair off via something so pedestrian as overbleaching.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should run back into the sauna and record the hair as it melts back down.
 
