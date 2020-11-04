 Skip to content
(The Drive)   You know how it is: as time goes on, you get wider
338 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 1:41 AM



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
e aho laula
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  
and Leon is getting larger!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
56 minutes ago  

Summoner101: and Leon is getting larger!
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 448x264] [View Full Size image _x_]


DAMMIT.  Too slow.
 
Moniker o' Shame
51 minutes ago  
"It has the moniker SSN(X) until it gets a class name, and there's some thought, discussion, and analysis. It would be the follow-on to the Virginia fast-attack submarine, and it would feather in sometime in the late 2030s."

Feather?  Is this some sort of maritime speak that I do not know?
 
smokewon
40 minutes ago  
As sea levels continue to rise....
 
Keeve
39 minutes ago  
FTA: A wider design could allow for the insertion of additional sound-dampening features between the inner hull...

I thought maybe the Navy was allowing for wider seamen.

/hehe, I said semen.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
28 minutes ago  
Next to planes, subs have to be the best thing that humans have ever done.
 
