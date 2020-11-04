 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   In Britain, violating COVID-19 restrictions by holding a house party gets you a £10,000 fine. Americans still torn on whether COVID-19 is a hoax, restrictions are a hoax, or both   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE SHOW STOPPERS - AIN'T NOTHING BUT A HOUSE PARTY (RARE LIVE VIDEO FOOTAGE)
Youtube JHv8wPwt93o
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.


So you get to die for free and take some people with you.

Smooooooooooth
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Keep tightening that lockdown. I'm sure you'll beat a virus annnnny day now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hold a house party in America?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nay hoose parties!
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ricardo Villalobos?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.


explain to us how that biologically stops the virus from spreading?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Keep tightening that lockdown. I'm sure you'll beat a virus annnnny day now.

[Fark user image 425x239]


No one expects a lockdown to "beat" a pandemic. It's slowing it down so the NHS doesn't get overrun and fewer people die while we're waiting for a vaccine to arrive.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.

explain to us how that biologically stops the virus from spreading?


It's a loophole, not a solution. "Loophole" implies something that gets around rules, not something that fixes the problem.
 
Corvus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In California it's a $2000 fine... But then they NEVER actually do it so it doesn't matter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Hyjamon: Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.

explain to us how that biologically stops the virus from spreading?

It's a loophole, not a solution. "Loophole" implies something that gets around rules, not something that fixes the problem.


I don't get it.
That seems like it would be detrimental to themselves and other people.
How does that help society?
 
Stibium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: gretzkyscores: Keep tightening that lockdown. I'm sure you'll beat a virus annnnny day now.

[Fark user image 425x239]

No one expects a lockdown to "beat" a pandemic. It's slowing it down so the NHS doesn't get overrun and fewer people die while we're waiting for a vaccine to arrive.


I hope he gets everything taken from him in court. Britain has a much more different interpretation of common law than we Americans enjoy. He might be able to circumvent paws stateside but when you are an island nation things get a bit more strict.
 
Corvus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Keep tightening that lockdown. I'm sure you'll beat a virus annnnny day now.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Well it dropped under lockdown and it raised when lockdown was opened up. So you do the math!!
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corvus: gretzkyscores: Keep tightening that lockdown. I'm sure you'll beat a virus annnnny day now.

[Fark user image 425x239]

Well it dropped under lockdown and it raised when lockdown was opened up. So you do the math!!


It works out rather well for them Wall Street types. Just ask me, I know a guy lol
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Carter Pewterschmidt: Hyjamon: Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.

explain to us how that biologically stops the virus from spreading?

It's a loophole, not a solution. "Loophole" implies something that gets around rules, not something that fixes the problem.

I don't get it.
That seems like it would be detrimental to themselves and other people.
How does that help society?


Where did I suggest it helped? Are you familiar with the word "loophole"?
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stibium: He might be able to circumvent paws stateside but when you are an island nation things get a bit more strict.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Australia started with $1,600 fines which went to $5,000 and up.   The state of Vic issued thousands of the fines and something like 70 had been paid.  The rest will go to court.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Begoggle: Carter Pewterschmidt: Hyjamon: Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.

explain to us how that biologically stops the virus from spreading?

It's a loophole, not a solution. "Loophole" implies something that gets around rules, not something that fixes the problem.

I don't get it.
That seems like it would be detrimental to themselves and other people.
How does that help society?

Where did I suggest it helped? Are you familiar with the word "loophole"?


It's a rapidly growing mental disease: the attitude that every action must be justified by how it "fixes problems" or "helps society". c.f. Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, etc.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also in Britain,
Party organisers fail to pay £10,000 fines for Covid rule breaches in Nottingham

or they'll just work it into the cost of their event.  It's "their big day"...
Covid-19: Fines being 'factored in wedding costs'

/would corona-virus count as something old or something new or something borrowed?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Keep tightening that lockdown. I'm sure you'll beat a virus annnnny day now.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I feel like you aren't just any idiot. You might be The idiot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Carter Pewterschmidt: Begoggle: Carter Pewterschmidt: Hyjamon: Carter Pewterschmidt: A guy just came up with a loophole. He set up a limited company for £6 and named his family as employees. So technically they can have a "work" dinner perfectly legally.

explain to us how that biologically stops the virus from spreading?

It's a loophole, not a solution. "Loophole" implies something that gets around rules, not something that fixes the problem.

I don't get it.
That seems like it would be detrimental to themselves and other people.
How does that help society?

Where did I suggest it helped? Are you familiar with the word "loophole"?

It's a rapidly growing mental disease: the attitude that every action must be justified by how it "fixes problems" or "helps society". c.f. Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, etc.


Clinton, Biden, Obama, etc.
 
