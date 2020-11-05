 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   From the "that's what she said" files   (halifaxtoday.ca) divider line
6
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 12:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
as I read that article yakety sax started playing in the background
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he was not happy to see the cops...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that last time ;)
THAT'S WHAT SHE TELLS ME
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did he dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"facing several charges including using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence"

I'm no criminologist, but I'm pretty sure possessing isn't the same thing as using. Potential to use? If that's a even crime, sure.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.