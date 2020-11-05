 Skip to content
(The Cut)   Have you ever wanted to smell like a pair of overpriced shoes? No? Well, now you can anyway   (thecut.com) divider line
Gotfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This will get you laid.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"the scent of a Parisian woman who doesn't want to reveal the fragrance she's wearing,"

Cheap wine and cigarettes?

Who comes up with this crap?

/I don't know if the french smoke like chimneys anymore, I haven't been in almost 20 years.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's laced with fragrance, but it has no sole.
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can you spray it on a steak?
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sandalwood?
 
