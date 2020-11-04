 Skip to content
(Politico)   Post-Election day thread #7: Just got back from the liquor store and there are still no final results. It's gonna be a long night!
614
531 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Nov 2020 at 7:04 PM



Underwater Bystander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stay cool everybody 😎
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pirsht fosht!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevada release tomorrow 9 am
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the Fark record for number of threads?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden 264
Trump 214

/still caught off guard by how many people said "give me 4 more years. That was great"
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets Do This!!!

Looking forward to the look on Trump's face when he goes down.
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Nevada release tomorrow 9 am


Here's hoping Joe hangs on to his lead
 
Running Wild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevada is the last piece of the puzzle and while I'm not yet breathing easily I probably will be tomorrow. That's nice.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maricopa (AZ) to report updated results once, possibly twice tonight.

Nevada says next update is noon, EST -- reverting from an earlier plan to provide an update Wednesday night.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Georgia will fall into the Trump camp (but by the slimmest of margins).
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Nevada release tomorrow 9 am


If they give it to Biden, he wins right? Exactly 270 EVs?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought a sixer of Tab!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, Nevada, baby needs a new President!
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I brought a sixer of Tab!

[Fark user image image 225x225]


Thanks bro
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still here
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I'm voting for him because I like that he makes people suffer that I think deserve it.'

I never thought I could be more contemptuous of a generation, but here we are.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-Election day thread #7: Just got back from the liquor store and there are still no final results. It's gonna be a long night

I suspect that the USA will have a massive collective hangover once this election finally ends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take care of yourselves eat some actual food, Hydrate.

/It's a marathon not a sprint, the goal is to reach the end alive there is lots of work to do restoring law and order to our country and holding as many clowns responsible for their actions as possible.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xaxor: Nevada is the last piece of the puzzle and while I'm not yet breathing easily I probably will be tomorrow. That's nice.


Their Secretary of State said they would be publishing the official vote totals sometime tonight, so assuming no crazy shiat happens in Arizona with the outstanding ballots, he's in.
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I surmise correctly that there will be no more calls tonight?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle_Git
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Nevada release tomorrow 9 am

If they give it to Biden, he wins right? Exactly 270 EVs?


270 to win.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm almost tempted to follow ol' Goldilocks on Twitter so I can laugh at all his whiny biatch tweets.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 3pm I realized I had a pretty bad headache. Did a quick self-assessment to figure out why, realized I've probably been grinding my teeth for the last 24 hours. Good times!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go get your stomach pumped and go to bed. Won't know anything until end of the week.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Xaxor: Nevada is the last piece of the puzzle and while I'm not yet breathing easily I probably will be tomorrow. That's nice.

Their Secretary of State said they would be publishing the official vote totals sometime tonight, so assuming no crazy shiat happens in Arizona with the outstanding ballots, he's in.


NV SoS changed their minds.   Tomorrow at noon ET.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until Trump boards the plane for Russia? How long until he realizes it landed in Tehran instead of St Petersburg?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: still caught off guard by how many people said "give me 4 more years. That was great"


Yeah.  That's what has me worried.   These people are out there.
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for Nevada to announce its numbers tomorrow and then it's all over. Except for the whining. And the bullsh*t legal challenges. And the conservative grifters screaming voter fraud. And the terror attacks. And the completely ginned up protests. And more whining. And the explosions. And the two-month lame duck period that lasts for six decades. And the death threats against President-elect Biden. And the assassination attempts. And the whining. And the decades-long fight against a brainwashed and brain dead electorate to stop them from both committing violent atrocities on a daily basis and also electing someone else just as bad or worse every election cycle.

But other than that, we're almost home.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Nevada release tomorrow 9 am


CNN just said they might drop more tonight.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Looks like Georgia will fall into the Trump camp (but by the slimmest of margins).


Betting markets seem bullish on Biden for some reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Nevada says next update is noon, EST -- reverting from an earlier plan to provide an update Wednesday night.


Those farkwads.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is going to claim Pennsylvania and add it to all his Electorial votes above 270 that he got in 2016.  Plus interest.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: I'm almost tempted to follow ol' Goldilocks on Twitter so I can laugh at all his whiny biatch tweets.


Find out how many times you can tweet "LOSER!" at him before being banned.
 
Edopode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woke up this afternoon, wondering who drank all my 4 roses last night. And why that farker didn't put another case of beer in the fridge either.

Me. It was me. Keeping at it cause I don't have anything else I can do to not pop a blood vessel while I watch.

/3 more cases on deck, chilling in the fridge.
//1 bottle buffalo trace by the chair, and 1/2 bottle of eagle rare somewhere around here.
///still have the 190 proof grain alcohol in the freezer if I get desperate.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Nevada numbers tonight. Blah. Looks like no call for President tonight.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TGIF
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can somebody give me a little hope? Anybody?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic: Just waiting for Nevada to announce its numbers tomorrow and then it's all over. Except for the whining. And the bullsh*t legal challenges. And the conservative grifters screaming voter fraud. And the terror attacks. And the completely ginned up protests. And more whining. And the explosions. And the two-month lame duck period that lasts for six decades. And the death threats against President-elect Biden. And the assassination attempts. And the whining. And the decades-long fight against a brainwashed and brain dead electorate to stop them from both committing violent atrocities on a daily basis and also electing someone else just as bad or worse every election cycle.

But other than that, we're almost home.


The RWNJs know who is next in line and there is no way they want *that*
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone smarter than me coined the term nauseously optimistic which feels perfect
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rhodabear: [Fark user image 250x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delta_pwnd: Do I surmise correctly that there will be no more calls tonight?


Georgia's going to keep counting until Midnight.
 
