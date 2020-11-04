 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   You can not use the sex toy in the store   (kfor.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 9:44 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then how am I supposed to know if it works?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can and will. Not sorry.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"So, you're not going to hire me?"
 
whitroth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What, didn't he ask for help?
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unless you are hot. That's just plain good advertising.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's one way to get aroynd the no return policy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ugh. If you cared at all about where your ball gag has been you wouldn't even own a ball gag.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was just making a no money down deposit.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can not use the sex toy in the store

Challenge accepted?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"That's not a sex toy, sir. It's a rat."
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
now you tell me
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's not true according to some Internet video research I've conducted. I've been and exhaustively studying this subject. Both hands are working in shifts.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cordero walked up to a shelf, licked his fingers on one hand and used that hand to expose himself. He then licked the fingers of his other hand and proceeded to use a piece of merchandise designed for self-gratification

And to think, usually I complain that reporting isn't detailed enough.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Cordero walked up to a shelf, licked his fingers on one hand and used that hand to expose himself. He then licked the fingers of his other hand and proceeded to use a piece of merchandise designed for self-gratification

You could say it's..


You could say it's..
<puts on sunglasses>
Hands-On Reporting
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Cordero walked up to a shelf, licked his fingers on one hand and used that hand to expose himself. He then licked the fingers of his other hand and proceeded to use a piece of merchandise designed for self-gratification

And to think, usually I complain that reporting isn't detailed enough.


The article fails to mention what the sex toy was.  I choose to believe it was a Mr. T Fist F*cker.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: That's one way to get aroynd the no return policy


Conversely, the "get out, and don't return" policy.
 
joker420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn liberal.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... twice.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Try before you buy!
 
