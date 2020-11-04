 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Calm Guy)   MooooOOOOOOoooose   (distinctlymontana.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a pretty awesome video.

Guessing from the way that moose walked that trail it was a pretty well established trail for his kind. Then the longer encounter sniffing the branch tells me that it was using and marking this trail and spot during the moose rut.

I would have been shiatting my pants with a moose that close.

/Sorry you can't smell your musk over the odor of me crap Mr Moose.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That look in the moose's eye, it's like it wants to ask the guy something, but too embarrassed to ask.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how my sister got bit.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow! It was a small one. I was shocked the first time I saw a moose fairly close. It was dinosaur-sized.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
moose biatch, get out da way
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Must have a much better Groot costume than even those really intense cosplayers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: That's how my sister got bit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puzzled
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Error 482
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Error 482: [Fark user image image 850x480]

shakes tiny moosey fist.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Wow! It was a small one. I was shocked the first time I saw a moose fairly close. It was dinosaur-sized.


I nearly crapped myself when I came around a corner on a trail and was greeted by a cow having a snack. My wife, her brother and I were maybe ten feet above on a trail. She just looked up at us, turned, and wandered off to snack elsewhere.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not often you see a "man remains still" headline.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Right back at ya, subby.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.