 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   Criticize eBay and get free spiders   (necn.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 11:04 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people.
 
zulius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The news here is that they actually got a response from somebody who works at Ebay.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While it's great that these people were convicted, what's not so great is the ones pushing for these actions - aka the bigwigs - got off scot-free.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see psychopaths work there as well as in other businesses. Doesn't surprise me because E-bay was taken over by mega sellers shortly after it was created who basically tell the company what to do. Like paying $30 for a pure silver piece of bouillon when it is only worth $23.00.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Single-sided reportage. Until I know what prompted the harassment (was it also a kind of harassment?), I can't have an opinion if the call out is worse than the underhanded.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Single-sided reportage. Until I know what prompted the harassment (was it also a kind of harassment?), I can't have an opinion if the call out is worse than the underhanded.


The couple was targeted after their newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers, investigators said.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Single-sided reportage. Until I know what prompted the harassment (was it also a kind of harassment?), I can't have an opinion if the call out is worse than the underhanded.


I don't know... if you're working on behalf of a company, no matter what a private citizen is saying or doing to your company, your go-to solution probably shouldn't be "Let's mail them live spiders". Or even dead spiders. Any arachnids or insects. Or anything, just don't mail them anything. And don't go and stake out their home, and don't buy tools with the intent of breaking into their garage to install a GPS tracking device on their vehicle.

At this point I'm more nervous about ebay's own security personnel than I am about someone actually hacking into my ebay account.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was it cold in the studio Shannon?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Single-sided reportage. Until I know what prompted the harassment (was it also a kind of harassment?), I can't have an opinion if the call out is worse than the underhanded.


Well let's see....one party was charged with a crime.....one wasn't.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say making poorly plagiarized veiled threats, mailing live insects and having a plan to break into their house and track their movements by bugging their car was a disproportionate response to their shiatty blog.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Single-sided reportage. Until I know what prompted the harassment (was it also a kind of harassment?), I can't have an opinion if the call out is worse than the underhanded.


Here's a bit of background from one of the convicted

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/26/te​c​hnology/ebay-cockroaches-stalking-scan​dal.html
 
Robinfro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In this photo illustration an Ebay logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a laptop keyboard on the background

Nice job on the stock photo caption
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank you Ogre Magi and Vern. I might have searched further than comment to a single article. And I might have been clearer in my comment-- What the e-Bay employees did is certainly wrong, but I wanted to know why they'd done it.

Moniker o' Shame: [Fark user image 850x463]
Was it cold in the studio Shannon?


You're wrongly identifying a cut of cloth designed for support as nipples, dearie.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Repeat topic of thread 10965326

Of course, that thread only got 9 posts, so maybe this just slightly used
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.