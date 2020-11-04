 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Hey, remember CoronaVirus? 100K Americans got reminded of it today
    Sick  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're bored with the virus!  We met it head on and it won so let's not let it dominate our lives.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was assured it would be over now.

/Seriously, alter everything that's happened in 2020 alone, half of the voting public said "yeah, I want more of that"?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: I was assured it would be over now.

/Seriously, alter everything that's happened in 2020 alone, half of the voting public said "yeah, I want more of that"?


The right-wing disinfosphere has damaged America for the next few decades. The fear of "SOCIALISM! COMMUNISM! WHATEVER BULLSHIAT THEY USE TO CREATE FEAR!" is deeply ingrained. They've not only convinced millions that their lies are truth, but to not believe any attempt at refutation.

Fox News has caused irreparable damage to this country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I would like to see some studies on Murdoch owned media and slides into authoritarianism compared to countries that haven't suffered from that scum
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but the good news is 1,500 or so don't have to worry any more as yesterday they learned the big secret.

s/ for the really really stupid (i.e., trumpers) among us
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA!  USA!  USA!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But trump said we wouldnt hear about it after the election
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The virus is proof that right-wingers, when smacked in the face with indisputable evidence, will still deny reality.
 
Pixel_Jockey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was told COVID would disappear on November 4.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

They're only part of the problem - a big, visible part, but only part.

They have a auto-curation system pushing them into that environment as well with various social media platforms.

Fortunately Drew's idea of machine learning is "speak and spell".
 
stuartp9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Countries with strong Murdoch media:

USA - complete disaster
Britain - complete disaster
Australia - not a disaster yet, but give it time..
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People, it's November 4th. Soros will not be paying out for continued mentions. If you have not received your Bitcoin code payment yet, please check your spam folder. All codes have been sent!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned what it's gonna look like in two weeks? This should be exciting!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pixel_Jockey: I was told COVID would disappear on November 4.


Slight change: it's all Biden's fault now.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It just has to get colder outside.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: People, it's November 4th. Soros will not be paying out for continued mentions. If you have not received your Bitcoin code payment yet, please check your spam folder. All codes have been sent!


I've not gotten my payment for... 40 years now.
 
Fark Me Too
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: It just has to get colder outside.


No. This virus hates heat.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've heard that this is no worse than the flu. Just drink some bleach, make some racist remarks, and everything will be fine!
 
Dave2042
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Here in Oz, it is compulsory to turn up and at least go through the motions at an election.  In practice it is perfectly possible to not vote, by not filling out the ballot correctly, but most people just vote.

This means our government is mostly decided by ordinary folks who don't really care that much and are reasonably connected to reality, and not by fanatical nutjobs.

This makes farking up the country a good deal harder for Murdoch.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We almost got through a day without fearmongering.  So farking close.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just got an email 30 minutes ago. My kids' school isn't opening on Monday like they said. I'll be drafting my 'I told you so' to the superintendent as a follow up to my 'what the fark are you thinking' that I sent three weeks ago.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aungen: Has anyone mentioned what it's gonna look like in two weeks? This should be exciting!


If Biden wins the election it be all his fault anyway and they need to impeach before January to save America.

If Trump wins it be no big deal and fake news.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Back in MY day, (thursday last week), 90,000 cases was a single day record.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, I just unmasked you, and this is crazy, COVID maybe?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
5k a day dead by Xmas.
yay
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x519]


And you'll find a lot of them on twitter.  The bigger shiatbags are the ones who post other peoples "awesome" tweets thinking they made a point.

/fark twitter
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was just informed today of another positive test at my workplace and four people sent home to get tested and/or quarantine due to contact. Thankfully it wasn't on my shift or in my department, but it isn't a large shop by any means. It's starting to seem like the StateBook/AM radio junkies are maybe possibly beginning to take it seriously, but I still have a feeling that I'm going to be rolling in OT pretty soon.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just scheduled a test for Friday. My girlfriend has a test tomorrow. She's lost her sense of smell, I feel like I was hit by a truck.

I'm pretty sure we had it in March also.

fark the GOP and anyone who voted for them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was assured people would stop talking about Coronavirus after the election.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yes but Murdoch tried hard with Tony Abbott, and we came close to a disaster at that point.
Imagine if Abbott was the PM during this pandemic..
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: 5k a day dead by Xmas.
yay


We really don't have much chance of any vaccine changing much for this winter, so the question is have the treatment regimes (i.e., the cheap rural hospital versions of what Trump got) improved the survivability that much?

Because, if not, we're going to hit the million death mark (over natural trendline, if not all tested and declared) by about Easter.  More than the Civil War, more than every war except the Civil War and more than the 1918 Flu (raw #, the US is obviously >3x as large now).
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Australia recently banned sex toys. That sounds like a disaster.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm waiting to see officials set precautions for Thanksgiving and Christmas the way they did Halloween.
Both holidays require big close gatherings of friends and family. Lots of hugs and kissing. Since they are both Christian based holidays, no one will care about any pandemic. Controlled by right wing conservative evangelicals, money is much more important than human lives.
Gotta prove to your loved ones and the Jones'es you have money to burn. Gotta prove you're a team player. That's what Jesus would want.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TX back above 10k cases a day in today's numbers.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Yeah, but the good news is 1,500 or so don't have to worry any more as yesterday they learned the big secret.

s/ for the really really stupid (i.e., trumpers) among us


THIS ONE COVID TRICK DOCTORS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

d23: Pixel_Jockey: I was told COVID would disappear on November 4.

Slight change: it's all Biden's fault now.


Thanks Ob...iden?
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unpossible. Harri- er, Biden is president now.
 
