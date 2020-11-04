 Skip to content
(CNN)   So Hurricane Eta will be headed to Florida this weekend, just as subby has to travel there to say goodbye to grandmother who was just placed into hospice care with a couple days left. 2020 just keeps on giving   (cnn.com) divider line
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm sorry, subby.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
 Here in Florida and my dad is in hospice too. Hope you can make it safely, Subby as I do know the regrets of not being there in those final moments when a loved one passes. 

/GF was in hospice and we thought she had a bit longer
//she didn't and I still regret it every day
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, I'm so very sorry, my Mom went thru a Hospice and treated her with love, dignity and respect.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deepest condolences, Subby. Strength to you and your family, and peace to your grandmother.
 
Some_Local_Deity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, all sympathy and best wishes to you. My mom passed in hospice and it was as well handled as such an experience can be. I hope your grandmother goes as easily as possible and I'm so very sorry for your loss.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You have to go to Florida
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, in this case,do NOT follow the "when in Rome" rule while in Florida!
/sorry about your grandma
//watch out for Florida man
///Don't becomeFlorida man(see above)
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of love, subster.  Please be careful.
 
farkin_noob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry subby!

This year farking blows. The closer to three end of the year, the farking worse it gets!

A friend of mine died at 55, alone and on the streets. I injured my knee and ankle. Was given an ace bandage and crutches, told nothing was broken but see an orthopedic surgeon. Another friend died suddenly, he was 43 and had sole custody of two teenage boys. My grandfather died. I found out on Facebook. My MRI results came back, I have a broken fibula, cartilage damage, swelling of the joint and bones, and a bakers cyst. I haven't even been able to see the doctor about my ankle, which is still swollen. I injured them on 10-13. I might also have uterine cancer! I'm waiting to hear biopsy results. So, yeah fark this year!!!!
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sorry to hear that subby. Lost my wife of 40 yrs back in Aug. I'm not far behind her to tell the truth. peace to your family and know that she is resting now. her struggle is over.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I've done this twice this year, and... I don't know if your hospice involved COVID, but COVID is messing up many traditional ways we help each other at the end of life.

Please know that your friends probably don't know what to do to help you. This is new to all of us.  fark this year.

But know they probably want to help and will drop everything to do as soon as they know how.  Feel free to ask for help, and tell them how.

It's a favor you can do for them.  We're all confused with the times; we all can use some direction.

Take care
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, subby. Also, I hope this hurricane annihilates the entire state. After you leave, of course.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkin_noob: Sorry subby!

This year farking blows. The closer to three end of the year, the farking worse it gets!

A friend of mine died at 55, alone and on the streets. I injured my knee and ankle. Was given an ace bandage and crutches, told nothing was broken but see an orthopedic surgeon. Another friend died suddenly, he was 43 and had sole custody of two teenage boys. My grandfather died. I found out on Facebook. My MRI results came back, I have a broken fibula, cartilage damage, swelling of the joint and bones, and a bakers cyst. I haven't even been able to see the doctor about my ankle, which is still swollen. I injured them on 10-13. I might also have uterine cancer! I'm waiting to hear biopsy results. So, yeah fark this year!!!!


Jesus I really hope things improve.  Do you have a competent doctor to deal with your ankle?  Happy to help you find one if you're in an area I'm familiar with.

So sorry about your friends.

One of mine was just killed in a crash in Delaware.  She was on a motorcycle and some twat merged into her without looking.  Threw her from the bike and she just had too many injuries to overcome.

So I get your sadness and maybe anger.  May our friends be safer in 2021.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So very sorry for you, my fellow Farker..
This year has cost me a Brother, a Mother In Law, and several very close Friends.
Screw 2020.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoeman: So very sorry for you, my fellow Farker..
This year has cost me a Brother, a Mother In Law, and several very close Friends.
Screw 2020.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkin_noob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: farkin_noob: Sorry subby!

This year farking blows. The closer to three end of the year, the farking worse it gets!

A friend of mine died at 55, alone and on the streets. I injured my knee and ankle. Was given an ace bandage and crutches, told nothing was broken but see an orthopedic surgeon. Another friend died suddenly, he was 43 and had sole custody of two teenage boys. My grandfather died. I found out on Facebook. My MRI results came back, I have a broken fibula, cartilage damage, swelling of the joint and bones, and a bakers cyst. I haven't even been able to see the doctor about my ankle, which is still swollen. I injured them on 10-13. I might also have uterine cancer! I'm waiting to hear biopsy results. So, yeah fark this year!!!!

Jesus I really hope things improve.  Do you have a competent doctor to deal with your ankle?  Happy to help you find one if you're in an area I'm familiar with.

So sorry about your friends.

One of mine was just killed in a crash in Delaware.  She was on a motorcycle and some twat merged into her without looking.  Threw her from the bike and she just had too many injuries to overcome.

So I get your sadness and maybe anger.  May our friends be safer in 2021.


He's supposedly super good. The soonest I could get in with him is the 24th. Apparently, the fibula isn't a weight baring bone, but provides stability to the ankle. The docs couldn't see the fracture, but could see the soft tissue damage in my ankle. I'm not that worried about the leg, but the cancer possiblity is freaking me the fark out!  I'm thinking of telling all three docs no surgeries, just deal with the symptoms. fark it, my son is raised and doing well. I've had a good life.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Subby....My mother just entered hospice about a week ago. Probably won't be long. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through.

/fark Cancer
//Obligatory
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkin_noob: ViolentEastCoastCity: farkin_noob: Sorry subby!

This year farking blows. The closer to three end of the year, the farking worse it gets!

A friend of mine died at 55, alone and on the streets. I injured my knee and ankle. Was given an ace bandage and crutches, told nothing was broken but see an orthopedic surgeon. Another friend died suddenly, he was 43 and had sole custody of two teenage boys. My grandfather died. I found out on Facebook. My MRI results came back, I have a broken fibula, cartilage damage, swelling of the joint and bones, and a bakers cyst. I haven't even been able to see the doctor about my ankle, which is still swollen. I injured them on 10-13. I might also have uterine cancer! I'm waiting to hear biopsy results. So, yeah fark this year!!!!

Jesus I really hope things improve.  Do you have a competent doctor to deal with your ankle?  Happy to help you find one if you're in an area I'm familiar with.

So sorry about your friends.

One of mine was just killed in a crash in Delaware.  She was on a motorcycle and some twat merged into her without looking.  Threw her from the bike and she just had too many injuries to overcome.

So I get your sadness and maybe anger.  May our friends be safer in 2021.

He's supposedly super good. The soonest I could get in with him is the 24th. Apparently, the fibula isn't a weight baring bone, but provides stability to the ankle. The docs couldn't see the fracture, but could see the soft tissue damage in my ankle. I'm not that worried about the leg, but the cancer possiblity is freaking me the fark out!  I'm thinking of telling all three docs no surgeries, just deal with the symptoms. fark it, my son is raised and doing well. I've had a good life.


I'm @ultrafark if you ever want to talk.  Unfortunately, I am no stranger to chronic health problems, as I have a rare genetic disability.

I hope that if it is cancer, they can deal with it swiftly.  Surely you want to live to see.... can't even finish that sentence.  Uhhh... Keep the faith, yo!
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between me and my folks, we've lost just over 30 people we know and care about this year, ranging from good acquaintances to loved family members. And I know a lot of folks who have also lost people. It's been a really hard one. A good week for me has been not hearing about losing anybody.

Hang in there, subby. I'm so sorry for what's coming. Be safe with the hurricane and with traveling in these times. Give your heart space for what it needs, and remember you're not alone, hon.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry subby.

Have you spoken with the hospice facility about contact rules? My aunt died a week ago, but she did not go to hospice. The decision not to do so was because once she was in the facility she couldn't have visitors. In her case she only lived another 10 days at home. If she was sent she would also have been tested and quarantined before entering the main facility. They don't want Covid getting in and making matters worse for people at the end of their lives. Be sure to get those details before traveling. May peace be with you in the coming days and weeks.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One bit of good news, Eta has been downgraded to a tropical depression.  Hopefully it doesn't pick up any steam before hitting the Florida coast.
 
smokewon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My mother was my only family I had. I'm the last of my breed. She died in June. I feel all you farkers pain and I send what love I have.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't usually buy into the "this year is an asshole" thing, but 2020 has been very unkind, to say the least. Stay strong and hang in there, my fellow farkers. I truly wish you had not lost so much and so many.
Hell, I only suffered temporary unemployment and a major heart attack. I feel like I got off easy. Truly.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Yoeman: So very sorry for you, my fellow Farker..
This year has cost me a Brother, a Mother In Law, and several very close Friends.
Screw 2020.

[Fark user image 180x180]


Every year is....
 
Murkanen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This thread is depressing.  It almost makes me grateful for the fact I'm a recluse with only a tiny circle of friends or family I care about.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we please all just bring it in for a virtual group hug? I feel like we all need it and deserve it. Losing someone you love just sucks so much. Reading this thread just breaks my heart, but in a weird way it gives me hope because to see others share their struggles and pain reminds me that I am not going through it alone. Subby, my sincere condolences. And fellow Farkers/Farkettes, please hang on. We got this.
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Name_Omitted: Subby, I've done this twice this year, and... I don't know if your hospice involved COVID, but COVID is messing up many traditional ways we help each other at the end of life.

Ironic, considering how many of my fellow Americans mocked Africans struggling with Ebola's effects on their grieving process.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Murkanen: This thread is depressing.  It almost makes me grateful for the fact I'm a recluse with only a tiny circle of friends or family I care about.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bedelia Grantham: Can we please all just bring it in for a virtual group hug? I feel like we all need it and deserve it. Losing someone you love just sucks so much. Reading this thread just breaks my heart, but in a weird way it gives me hope because to see others share their struggles and pain reminds me that I am not going through it alone. Subby, my sincere condolences. And fellow Farkers/Farkettes, please hang on. We got this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That said, Eta is currently projected to hit FL with TS winds, not hurricane-force winds.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If these projections hold, it's going to be rainy and windy. Perhaps more so than you're used to. But it's not a civilization-ender. Give the storm enough attention for self-preservation, subby, but do so knowing that you've got enough capacity in reserve for what actually matters for you this weekend.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this what you have to do to get a greenlight around here?
 
