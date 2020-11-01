 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Sure, it might seem kind to release your pet goldfish in a local lake... until the county has to remove their 50,000 descendants   (mprnews.org) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what food chains are for.

/get a few predatory fish in there and the chubby meatballs will be much less of a problem
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair,
It sounds like it's the fittest...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, what fries up well and eats goldfish? Jesus, do I have to think of everything?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't care. Had spawn.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a lack of good predators in that lake - they are bright gold and slow moving. But I've caught a lot of bait fish that were keeper size in seine nets.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll bet the truck smells wonderful

Fark user imageView Full Size


and by wonderful, I mean terrible.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: This is what food chains are for.

/get a few predatory fish in there and the chubby meatballs will be much less of a problem


sure, sure. and in the end the gorillas simply freeze to death. right?

food chains are certainly a thing. and non-native invasives are pretty much not a part of them, that's what leads to the "invasive" part of the problem.

do the world a favor humans, keep your domestic critters domestic. if you can't keep them, rehome them or euthanize them. if you're not responsible enough to do either of those things, the bad news is you're not responsible enough to have any pets in the first place...
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"They plan to use electrofishing, or temporarily stunning fish with an electric current"

While I waste away my life in an office, these guys get to go out into nature and zap the shiat out of the fish in a lake.  Sometimes I wonder about my career path.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not even looking at the article, they're frigging carp. Once pulled one out of a creek 6" long. Kinda a mindfark fishing in the Midwest and hey look 6" long gold fish.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I'll bet the truck smells wonderful

[Fark user image image 512x639]

and by wonderful, I mean terrible.


I hope they at least put them on ice and took them to the nearest animal shelter for the cats.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better than burying it in the garden and getting poltergeists
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: This is what food chains are for.

/get a few predatory fish in there and the chubby meatballs will be much less of a problem


And when the predatory fish get to be a problem, bring in some bears.

And a few tigers will take care of the bear problem.

Then we get Carole Baskin to go out there in the winter and everyone's good!
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: "They can go what we call totally anaerobic,
and they just live off sugars and produce alcohol."

Why would a fish that produces alcohol be a bad thing?
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: AlgaeRancher: This is what food chains are for.

/get a few predatory fish in there and the chubby meatballs will be much less of a problem

sure, sure. and in the end the gorillas simply freeze to death. right?

food chains are certainly a thing. and non-native invasives are pretty much not a part of them, that's what leads to the "invasive" part of the problem.

do the world a favor humans, keep your domestic critters domestic. if you can't keep them, rehome them or euthanize them. if you're not responsible enough to do either of those things, the bad news is you're not responsible enough to have any pets in the first place...


Hammers and medium sized workbench vices work pretty good on small goldfish.even a bicycle works well.

But you might wanna go for a 4Runner or Tahoe on the larger ones.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Nobody in Peculiar: I'll bet the truck smells wonderful

[Fark user image image 512x639]

and by wonderful, I mean terrible.

I hope they at least put them on ice and took them to the nearest animal shelter for the cats.


Bald Eagles swarm the bed of a pickup truck full of fish
Youtube Wi3fJwK53QI
 
paulleah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Banuuunuuuu
 
