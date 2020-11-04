 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Oh shiat, here we go again   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
40
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

3579 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 5:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First Canadian case of rare swine flu variant reported in central Alberta

Oh, of course...those pig-f*ckers.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020. Not even the bacon will be spared.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spamdemic.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First I'm told to avoid people. Now I can't even get some gentle snuggles from my piggly wiggly?
This world sucks.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of starting to think maybe this planet is giving us some hints. We may have overstayed our welcome
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lard giveth, and the lard taketh away.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says it's not known to spread easily from human to human, so...meh

/However, dang it 2020! Find something else to do with the rest of your time here 🤨
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: Spamdemic.


Aporkalyptic
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like mother nature has has enough of our shiat.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMMA GONNA GET MY ARMAGEDDON!  Come onnnnnn 2021! Let's finish this! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The lard giveth, and the lard taketh away.


Local joint, good 'cue, too.

https://praisethelardbbq.com/
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poodebunker: Article says it's not known to spread easily from human to human, so...meh

/However, dang it 2020! Find something else to do with the rest of your time here 🤨


For a split second, I saw your handle as a slightly different term.......sorry
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want to be clear...there is no evidence of risk to the public," Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said

Speaking as someone with a Masters Degree in 2020 Studies, I'm gonna have to go ahead and call bullshiat.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always leave my bacon in the sun for a couple days to kill off any flu.

///SMRT
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I have more faith in the Canadian government keeping a lid on this than the current gov't of the US or China.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig farms need that bar closing time lighting 24/7. Not so cute now is she, Billy?
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No risk the the public"   Bookmark this one
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poodebunker: Article says it's not known to spread easily from human to human, so...meh


Yeah until it does.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best time for a new virus to appear, while we're still prepped and paranoid about an existing virus.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: IMMA GONNA GET MY ARMAGEDDON!  Come onnnnnn 2021! Let's finish this! [Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: Honestly, I have more faith in the Canadian government keeping a lid on this than the current gov't of the US or China.


Oh, if there's a way for this to doom us all, Tyler Shandro (Alberta's Health Minister) will find it.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: Best time for a new virus to appear, while we're still prepped and paranoid about an existing virus.


Nah, the election chaos and resulting anticipation of Joe coming into office, will tamp down the pandemic talk.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Discordulator: Axeofjudgement: IMMA GONNA GET MY ARMAGEDDON!  Come onnnnnn 2021! Let's finish this! [Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x420]


God: Well, if they make it through that, we'll give them a 9 year clip-show, they'll have earned it
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: IMMA GONNA GET MY ARMAGEDDON!  Come onnnnnn 2021! Let's finish this! [Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Flu jumping from pigs to humans is what kicked off the 1918 Pandemic.

This is massively, massively scary schitt.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Axeofjudgement: IMMA GONNA GET MY ARMAGEDDON!  Come onnnnnn 2021! Let's finish this! [Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x380]


Half way there....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like wtf " oh we are gonna figure this shiat out as it happens. Please keep paying taxes. ," Cool
 
the_vicious_fez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It is a measure of my current mental state that I was relieved when I realized this article was about a possible pandemic and not the election.

We can handle pandemics. Kinda.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
it's just 3 little pigs.....
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What happens if the H1N2 strain and Covid-19 strain find a way to merge into one strain
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Klanberta virus.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Borders closed. Moose should have told you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: What happens if the H1N2 strain and Covid-19 strain find a way to merge into one strain


Fark user imageView Full Size

/but actually they're very different viruses, positive-sense vs. negative-sense RNA. It's very unlikely that there would be any interactions.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BINGO!
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: BINGO!


UNO!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: The Klanberta virus.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Go crawl back under your rock and dream up some more tax evasion scams.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Social distancing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.