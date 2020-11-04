 Skip to content
(Vice)   Someone just emptied out a billion dollar Bitcoin wallet and nobody knows if it was the owner or a very lucky hacker   (vice.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the entire point of BitCoin that the bits acted as a fail safe to prevent exactly this?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is readying his escape fund if the Scotus goes the other way
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool!
So theyre like the Danny Ocean of fu*king nerds.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Wasn't the entire point of BitCoin that the bits acted as a fail safe to prevent exactly this?


No, the entire point seemed to be making it practically impossible to fix thefts like this.  It's only fixable by getting a sufficient majority of miners to agree to act like the transfer never happened.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time the price gets high, Putin cashes out. Then he slowly farms back up his wallet with scams, hacks, extortion, etc, while the "investors" slowly build the price back up.

Bitcoin: funding dictators since it's inception.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wanting to get in the mining action here at work.. hide away a pc in the attic or some shiat.

Problem is, i don't know what the fark i'm doing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin is a waste of power. Isnt it like 10% of world energy is used to mine bitcoin? Shut this shiat down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the hacker is going to do with his $500 million worth of bitcoin? After the hookers and blow, he might spend most of the remaining $100 million on a house in Beverly Hills, and then invest the remaining $2 billion in Tesla stock.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Every time the price gets high, Putin cashes out. Then he slowly farms back up his wallet with scams, hacks, extortion, etc, while the "investors" slowly build the price back up.

Bitcoin: funding dictators since it's inception.


Replace Poopin with Best Korea.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iTs A cUrReNcY
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: iheartscotch: Wasn't the entire point of BitCoin that the bits acted as a fail safe to prevent exactly this?

No, the entire point seemed to be making it practically impossible to fix thefts like this.  It's only fixable by getting a sufficient majority of miners to agree to act like the transfer never happened.


Which is why re-mineing will be a thing.  The "work" required to find the early coins is trivial with todays hardware yet finding the next transaction in the chain was supposed to be impossible.  The problem is that it isn't which means going after the early coins is feasible and soon it will be profitable and then the large scale stealing of bit coins will happen.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a bitcoin whale right here on Fark.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nobody ever will know, and that's considered by crypto enthusiasts to be a feature, not a bug, of Bitcoin.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was a dead Canadian in India....
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Wasn't the entire point of BitCoin that the bits acted as a fail safe to prevent exactly this?


I think the point was to make a small number of people a ton of money then they all took the profits and left.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Bitcoin is a waste of power. Isnt it like 10% of world energy is used to mine bitcoin? Shut this shiat down.


I've heard that in Puerto Rico it accounts for 70% of energy usage.

/with you on shutting it down
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Dork Gently: iheartscotch: Wasn't the entire point of BitCoin that the bits acted as a fail safe to prevent exactly this?

No, the entire point seemed to be making it practically impossible to fix thefts like this.  It's only fixable by getting a sufficient majority of miners to agree to act like the transfer never happened.

Which is why re-mineing will be a thing.  The "work" required to find the early coins is trivial with todays hardware yet finding the next transaction in the chain was supposed to be impossible.  The problem is that it isn't which means going after the early coins is feasible and soon it will be profitable and then the large scale stealing of bit coins will happen.


Can you elaborate?  I thought I knew roughly how proof-of-work blockchains work, but I have no idea what you mean about finding or re-mining the early coins.  I thought each block added to the blockchain indicated the wallet that should get the credit for mining the block, which isn't something that can be repeated or changed later.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Bitcoin is a waste of power. Isnt it like 10% of world energy is used to mine bitcoin? Shut this shiat down.


0.26% of world energy use, by my reckoning.

https://www.cbeci.org/
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crypto is really no different than any other large-scale resource extraction endeavor.

You use a bunch of energy to extract diamonds, which can then be traded globally for the currency du jour.
You use a bunch of energy to extract gold, which can then be traded globally for the currency du jour.
You use a bunch of energy to extract platinum, which can then be traded globally for the currency du jour.
You use a bunch of energy to extract bitcoins, which can then be traded globally for the currency du jour.

The only difference here is that the thing being "mined" are just math problems and the people trading it believe it's worth something (which it is - energy isn't free).
 
db2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd estimate 99% chance this has something to do with Trump, Epstein, or both.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who the fark keeps $1 billion of bitcoin

The "victim" is either 1) rich af in other ways, 2) too dumb to live, or 3) lying.

No I didn't rtfa, why do you ask
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

veale728: Who the fark keeps $1 billion of bitcoin

The "victim" is either 1) rich af in other ways, 2) too dumb to live, or 3) lying.

No I didn't rtfa, why do you ask


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump's retirement strategy?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: lolmao500: Bitcoin is a waste of power. Isnt it like 10% of world energy is used to mine bitcoin? Shut this shiat down.

0.26% of world energy use, by my reckoning.

https://www.cbeci.org/


It's like people who complain about induction chargers because they consume more energy than direct cords. All while they're refusing to take into account that since you don't keep having to buy new cords every so often because they break, we're significantly reducing e-waste and keeping landfills clear, toxins out of water supplies, the air, etc.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 500x523]


That's...about right.  Damn.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

veale728: Who the fark keeps $1 billion of bitcoin

The "victim" is either 1) rich af in other ways, 2) too dumb to live, or 3) lying.

No I didn't rtfa, why do you ask


Well, when they were mining it, it was worth a hell of a lot less than a billion dollars.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like the residual coin in my old wallet might finally be worth reclaiming to buy a trunkload of decent beer.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: lolmao500: Bitcoin is a waste of power. Isnt it like 10% of world energy is used to mine bitcoin? Shut this shiat down.

I've heard that in Puerto Rico it accounts for 70% of energy usage.

/with you on shutting it down


Wait, over all the pharmaceutical industry?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember when they were trading for less than a buck.  I was thinking I should put three grand into it in case it went somewhere, but never looked into it.  Another good idea.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had some Bitcoin I'd bought years ago on a whim and when it shot up a couple of years ago I sold most of it literally the day before it crashed, more by luck than judgement, which was nice. I had thought at the time that I'd kept a tiny amount but with it rising in price recently I checked and my balance shows zero. I was sure I'd kept some. Maybe I moved them to a different account? I should look into that.

/It wasn't a billion dollars worth, so TFA wasn't about me, sadly...
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

veale728: Who the fark keeps $1 billion of bitcoin

The "victim" is either 1) rich af in other ways, 2) too dumb to live, or 3) lying.

No I didn't rtfa, why do you ask


There are probably a few people who got in very early when BC was easy to mine and have had the value of their wallet explode.

There are probably also some governments making large transactions and some people trading in black market goods.

Whatever the case, the point is that it's untraceable. We can't tell who they are or the legitimacy of the transaction (except that it worked). We can just see that there was a transaction.
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Dork Gently: iheartscotch: Wasn't the entire point of BitCoin that the bits acted as a fail safe to prevent exactly this?

No, the entire point seemed to be making it practically impossible to fix thefts like this.  It's only fixable by getting a sufficient majority of miners to agree to act like the transfer never happened.

Which is why re-mineing will be a thing.  The "work" required to find the early coins is trivial with todays hardware yet finding the next transaction in the chain was supposed to be impossible.  The problem is that it isn't which means going after the early coins is feasible and soon it will be profitable and then the large scale stealing of bit coins will happen.


I'm thinking along the same lines. All you need is a proper algorithm to break Shores. If you can find enough nonces in another track you can take over the blockchain. It's a pretty glaring flaw. Pretty low chances of it occurring anytime soon, and you could still fork the chain anyway, but it's a real possibility.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You's could end up widda block chain and go for a swim in Lake Michigan if it was mob Bitcoin.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was me.

/ it wasn't.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The GOP's payment for Election Interference.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Private_Citizen: Every time the price gets high, Putin cashes out. Then he slowly farms back up his wallet with scams, hacks, extortion, etc, while the "investors" slowly build the price back up.

Bitcoin: funding dictators since it's inception.

Replace Poopin with Best Korea.


Not so much "replace" as "don't forget".
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was likely not a hacker. Bitcoin wallets by themselves are pretty secure.  Brute force techniques should take around 1000 years or more with current technology, but I guess it could be luck.

More likely someone stumbled across the wallet key or passphrase, or the original owner decided to sell.

The address was associated with the silk road back in the day, so it might have just sold a million in weed or something back in 2013, and its worth a billion today.

As for power usage, most mining operations are located in places where power is very cheap, near large hydro dams, geothermal etc (China, Iceland).  Most cryptocurrencies are moving from proof of work to proof of stake, which means no power will be used anymore to mine.  The second largest crypto (Ethereum) is moving that way on December 1.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JesseL: Whatever the case, the point is that it's untraceable. We can't tell who they are or the legitimacy of the transaction (except that it worked). We can just see that there was a transaction.


That's not true. The FBI uses the bitcoin register to bust people everyday. In fact, it's bulletproof since you can't obfuscate any transactions. Bitcoin offers almost no anonymity at all.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: We have a bitcoin whale right here on Fark.


Last post I saw, he said he had 22,000 bitcoins.

I left my wallet address, but he didn't give me any!

/1BmkAMUBCa2g8QnLzubEadanX3VQcAF3YP
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's odd. That's exactly how much money is missing from the RNC campaign funds
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: The address was associated with the silk road back in the day, so it might have just sold a million in weed or something back in 2013, and its worth a billion today.


Interestingly, a guy on YouTube who did a story on Silk Road that had millions of views, announced just yesterday he had an update he was publishing with new information.

coincidence?


probably.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Alien Robot: We have a bitcoin whale right here on Fark.

Last post I saw, he said he had 22,000 bitcoins.


He doesn't post too often anymore.  I assume he's mostly been doing two chicks at the same time.
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: I've been wanting to get in the mining action here at work.. hide away a pc in the attic or some shiat.

Problem is, i don't know what the fark i'm doing.


Try doing something like World Community Grid or the like instead. Help solve humanitarian things.

https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So... What's btc heading to? $20k or more? Cash back to $5k?

// Asking for a friend
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: BeansNfranks: I've been wanting to get in the mining action here at work.. hide away a pc in the attic or some shiat.

Problem is, i don't know what the fark i'm doing.

Try doing something like World Community Grid or the like instead. Help solve humanitarian things.

https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/


Yeah, a regular computer is useless for mining actual Bitcoin these days. You need dedicated ASIC hardware.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: JesseL: Whatever the case, the point is that it's untraceable. We can't tell who they are or the legitimacy of the transaction (except that it worked). We can just see that there was a transaction.

That's not true. The FBI uses the bitcoin register to bust people everyday. In fact, it's bulletproof since you can't obfuscate any transactions. Bitcoin offers almost no anonymity at all.


Thats what Monero is for.
 
calufrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I wonder what the hacker is going to do with his $500 million worth of bitcoin? After the hookers and blow, he might spend most of the remaining $100 million on a house in Beverly Hills, and then invest the remaining $2 billion in Tesla stock.


That and 25 cents will get you a cup of coffee...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cajnik: So... What's btc heading to? $20k or more? Cash back to $5k?



Lots of predictions out there, most of them pointing up.  The popular "Stock to Flow" model has it at over 100k about a year from now.  Other models have it at over 250k.

More level heads have it at 30-40.  But most predictions show "up", barring any sort of governmental farkery.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: And nobody ever will know, and that's considered by crypto enthusiasts to be a feature, not a bug, of Bitcoin.


That was my understanding, from the coy subby. This factual message of yours...do you see how it's ignored; Feel how it doesn't serve conflation by the Farker elderly?

What's that? To the left...yeah, sure.
 
