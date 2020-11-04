 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Lady, its U-Haul, not U-Keep   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1311 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, she totally intended to return the thing and pay the fees, but those darned pesky kids didn't let her explain her clever plan.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the one that was stolen after we dropped it off. Parked it at the drop off, well lit with cameras. Dropped the keys into the dropbox. Apparently after we left someone came up, obtained the keys, and drove off with it.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
She reportedly failed to return the van on Sept. 23 and allegedly changed her phone number and moved. U-Haul was unable to contact her at this point.

Isn't moving and changing your phone number the intended use of a U-Haul?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted a U-Haul truck overnight but they would only rent it to me for four hours. The late charge of $5 a minute made my last move more expensive than hiring a pro. Never again.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed Bagley Jr. stole a U-Haul?


The hard part, of course, is getting them down off the roof.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The trick is you have to answer the two giant lady's questions and they will lift it down for you.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it.  I meant riddles.  Questions doesn't have the right connotation.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's robbing a store after submitting a job application level of stupid.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You keep what you haul"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now U-tell me.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.