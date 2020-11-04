 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Fruit crime ring steals 70 trees worth of Shinano Gold apples, with street value of $11,460. Time to call in the fruit ninjas   (japantoday.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 7:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would totally watch that show.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat Plays Fruit Ninja on iPad
Youtube kApdB7aGmZs
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They needed them to mass-produce fakebooks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fruit crime ring?

K.  Why not.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I suspect doctors.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think you're supposed to call them that.
 
Mukster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is... on a roll (up).
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shinano Gold is what I call my Peelander-Z tribute band.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't really understand Japanese culture well at all but always found it interesting the extreme aestheticism and appreciation of beauty even in something like perishable goods like luxury fruit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Welcome to the Price is Right. You'll never guess
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cro Threadstrong wanted for questioning.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem like something you would steal unless you had buyer already.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about a pointed stick?
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No stems or seeds that you don't need.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: What about a pointed stick?


Monty Python: Self Defense Against Fresh Fruit
Youtube F4PZXuk3TsM
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.