(Ars Technica)   Denmark's plan to stop the spread of COVID apparently involves an exponential increase in the production of fancy coats   (arstechnica.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "Darmok's plan to stop COVID", and wondered just how badly hit Tenagra was by the virus.
 
zato_ichi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought Mink was Eddie Danes' boy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Increase production?  Probably not increase.  You mean the other thing, right?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: Increase production?  Probably not increase.  You mean the other thing, right?


Liquidate?

Although I'm not sure what stuffing minks into a blender is supposed to accomplish.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sweden's Tesoro COVID is to blow up Norway.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Mink variant of coronavirus spreads to humans in Denmark; full cull planned'

Cull of the Danes or the Minks?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The time for minks and bats to battle it out is now. This has gone too far. What next beluga whales?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: Increase production?  Probably not increase.  You mean the other thing, right?


There would be a short term increase in production. Although there is a good chance it ends up in storage to be released over time as they rebuild the industry.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: skyotter: Increase production?  Probably not increase.  You mean the other thing, right?

Liquidate?

Although I'm not sure what stuffing minks into a blender is supposed to accomplish.


What do you have against mink smoothies?
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dywed88: skyotter: Increase production?  Probably not increase.  You mean the other thing, right?

There would be a short term increase in production.Although there is a good chance it ends up in storage to be released over time as they rebuild the industry.


Oh!  Yeah, I'm that slow sometimes.  Thanks!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: skyotter: Increase production?  Probably not increase.  You mean the other thing, right?

Liquidate?

Although I'm not sure what stuffing minks into a blender is supposed to accomplish.


Ah, but all that mink oil will get them supple leather.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
assets.change.orgView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Denmark's plan to stop the spread of a newly-identified mutated strain of COVID apparently involves an exponential increase in the production of fancy coats
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mink DeVille - Italian Shoes 1985
Youtube hnvN7ao5jVY
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BETH MOLE Beth is Ars Technica's health reporter. She's interested in biomedical research, infectious disease, health policy and law, and has a Ph.D. in microbiology.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're an invasive species in Denmark anyway.
 
