|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Awesome Fark event next week, Halloween spookies from last week
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-11-04 2:27:35 PM, edited 2020-11-04 2:33:15 PM (15 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
161 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 2:57 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from DisseminationMonkey:
________________________
And here I am, stuck in the present with you.
I don't know if that had the Stealers Wheel vibe I was going for, but that's what I was going for. Anyway, here are the goods:
First, a reminder that the Farketplace thread is coming up next week! So beginning on Saturday, November 7th for TotalFarkers and Monday, November 9th for all Farkers, you're invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefronts to sell your goods in the Farketplace thread. There's more info about the Farketplace in last week's Fark NotNewsletter. So get your online shops ready, and/or prepare to buy some cool stuff from your fellow Farkers.
Second, Halloween was on Saturday, and we had our traditional Fark Halloween threads. It sucks butt that holidays are all jacked up this year, but at least we were still able to have our Fark Halloweenness. Here are the links to this year's Halloween threads:
Sunday Morning Music Club - spookiest songs of all time
Halloween Woofday thread
Annual Fark Photoshop jack-o-lantern pumpkin carving contest
Halloween Caturday thread
Fark's Annual Halloween scary story thread
And here are all our previous Fark spooky story threads from each year since the tradition started:
2004 2005 2006 2007
2008 2009 2010 2011
2012 2013 2014 2015
2016 2017 2018 2019
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
kryptoknightmare said goodbye to Sean Connery
Mike_LowELL fondly remembered Sean Connery
Rucker10 had an innocent reaction to a video about the meaning of the phrase, "Ye cannae tak the breeks aff a hielan man"
Vacation Bible School wanted to know that Sean Connery got the best care
WoolyManwich figured out what news NASA was going to reveal about the moon
cman felt a little jealous
Alphax pointed out the most impressive thing about some kids' Transformers Halloween costumes
born_yesterday dropped a truth bomb about the new coronavirus variant
Autoerotic Defenestration showed us the flavor of each color of Necco Wafers
radiovox shared what it's like processing returns for Amazon
Smart:
edmo considered the idea of not being charged when a child finds your gun and accidentally shoots himself
ginandbacon described still experiencing lasting effects months after having COVID-19
DarnoKonrad looked at some of the problems with the "don't make any effort" method of dealing with viruses
Alphax pointed out the most impressive thing about some kids' Transformers Halloween costumes
MillionDollarMo learned that something you'd think would be obvious apparently isn't
TWX discussed being a parent of a child with Down syndrome
big pig peaches gave a couple of legitimate reasons for your neighbors to complain if you don't maintain your yard
W_Scarlet shared a story about waiting on really horrible customers
optikeye had an idea for a legal strategy for a Spectrum customer who smashed a cash register with a crowbar and took some money
Monty_Zoncolan possibly figured out why a man refuses to take care of his property
CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at a wedding
Smart: Otera's mom traveled a long way to make it to the wedding
Funny: Recoil Therapy saw an innocent woman get dragged into her husband's sibling rivalry
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: feckingmorons knew why someone was arrested for setting her arm on fire by smoking while putting gas in her car
Funny: Brawndo submitted a complaint about a TotalFark Discussion thread
Funny: Fonty Usement discovered a suggestive message while viewing this thread on a mobile device
Funny: Chris Ween replied to someone asking if it's better to start a divorce before a second round of stimulus payments are approved
Smart: middleoftheday had a strong opinion about refusing to share your awesome recipes
Funny: gunther_bumpass reacted to a concern about eating RGB food
Special FarkStaff Pick: Madstand shared photos of an impressive lava lamp collection. This is a fun thread, with the pics, funny comments, and even some educational stuff about lava lamps.
Politics Funny:
wet drum sandwich had something that could influence the election
wademh experienced a tragedy that's relevant to Donald Trump's new proclamation
thatguyoverthere70 told us what Melania Trump was up to
BizarreMan had a question about the Hunter Biden laptop narrative
cman reacted to information about the amount of coronavirus found in wastewater
Politics Smart:
Ken S. figured out what "Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces" Trump was going to announce
wejash thought Texas Trumpers harassing a Biden bus and forcing them to cancel events seemed familiar
OldRod saw reason to believe Joe Biden had a chance of winning Texas
Professor_Doctor summed up why Biden's popularity was growing
Pocket Ninja suggested starting with a no tolerance policy for law enforcement officers
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
noazark subverted expectations of what She-Hulk would look like
noazark scooted on over to the dark side
noazark found someone who does not appreciate manipulative flowers
opalakea witnessed a miracle
hail2daking showed us a swan that's about to jump the shark
Yammering_Splat_Vector fed the ravenous lily pad
RedZoneTuba had a special place for this clock
noazark was about to get 007 years bad luck
Yammering_Splat_Vector prepared this cat for a long journey
#2 gave us something completely different
Captions:
From Caption these opera singers:
hugram heard a familiar plea for help
From Caption these two lions:
Grumpy Cat's user name checked out
stevenboof found out that the big cats are working together
From Caption this primate:
Snubnose knew why this macaque looks so smug
Fartist Friday: Halloween limericks and chill
hebrides warned us about the possibility of a very 2020 Halloween
eyeq360 wrote and illustrated a story about a woman with killer hair
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of National Nachos Day on Friday, class up a work of art with some nacho goodness however you like
Farktography: Autumn 6
Pope Larry II brought us to a gorgeous yellow forest. Be sure to check out the entire thread for a lot of beautiful photos.
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although there's still no consensus on what to do with all the leaves. On the Quiz itself, Monty_Zoncolan took top honors with a score of 922, followed by Denjiro in second place with 846 and leafslinger in third with 811. Redh8t made fourth with 746, and i.r.id10t took fifth with 744.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what the "Science of Scare Project" deemed to be the scariest movie of all time, based on pulse readings of audience members. Only 26% od quiztakers knew that the 2012 Ethan Hawke vehicle "Sinister" took top honors. And seriously, if you haven't seen it, it really is that creepy.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which famous John was arrested in 1982 in a DEA sting for conspiracy to obtain and distribute an ungodly amount of cocaine. 78% of quiztakers knew that it was automaker John DeLorean who was accused of making a deal to traffic 55 pounds (apparently the metric system hadn't been invented yet) of the powder in a last-ditch effort to save his company. Although he was able to convince a jury that he was set up, but still failed to get the financing he needed to keep his company going. I like to think that somewhere out there is a DeLorean DMC with $80 million worth of coke under the back seat still driving around somewhere.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which country music icon got her own statue in front of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium just in time for the 50th anniversary of her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Only 46% of quiztakers knew that it was Loretta Lynn who made her debut on the stage back in 1970, and that Dolly Parton had actually beat her to the punch by appearing with her father way back in 1969 at the ripe old age of 13. I'm personally still unclear about why there are statues of anyone who is not Dolly Parton in Tennessee, but that's just me.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new "McBroken" app and what it can tell you. 87% of quiztakers knew that it was the go-to app if you wanted to know which McDonald's around you had a working ice cream machine so that you could get your McFlurry on. Still no word on up-to-date tracking of the elusive ice cream machine repairmen who somehow work their magic nightly but do not appear on McDonald's payroll.
If you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
15 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 15 of 15 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|