(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Police investigating why a grandmother believes she's in love with Jason Momoa   (local21news.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly headline fails to mention this is actually a story about exploitation of elders and money laundering.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Useless article is useless. Everyone is in love with Jason Momoa.
 
huntercr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What if she... you know... actually likes the guy?

/I was gay for him all the way back to Stargate Atlantis, you newcomer GoT baitches!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mofa: Useless article is useless. Everyone is in love with Jason Momoa.


Exactly.  I'm a middle-aged straight married guy and I'm in love with Jason Momoa.

/Ronon Dex is best Momoa
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let me give you a Sad tag so that Facepalm can be used on something else.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Haha, a mentally ill woman is being scammed!
Fark with the facepalms and kneeslappers, love it!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Question: Did that old lady at least get to fu*k Aquaman?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like they already scammed $80 grand off of her. Ouch.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
worldonline.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have you seen the guy? I mean, I'm straight, but woof, he's an Adonis.
esquireme.comView Full Size
 
BraFish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And here I thought this was an article about Lisa Bonet
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Haha, a mentally ill woman is being scammed!
Fark with the facepalms and kneeslappers, love it!


If I ever get all soft and jiggly in the squirrel cage my family and friends have permission to push me in front of a bus or, preferably, explode me on a yacht.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BraFish: And here I thought this was an article about Lisa Bonet


Ah, Lisa bonet. Sitting comfortably opposite Wesley Snipes on the "How Black Are You?" scale.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Sounds like they already scammed $80 grand off of her. Ouch.


Nope, she hasn't lost or gained a cent, he sends it and she transfers it. Money laundering.

She is having a great time at the moment, as the son says "he's telling her everything she wants to hear". She probably gets more attention from the scammer than any rl person.

"He promised me a future and that's what I'm looking forward to," she said. How many 72 year olds have that going for them?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course it will all come crashing down one day, but don't they say it is better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Sounds like they already scammed $80 grand off of her. Ouch.


That's what you'd expect, but if you read it carefully you'll see that something else is going on. The person catfishing her is transferring money to her and having her transfer the money to another account. Basically, they're probably using her to launder stolen money. That's why her son got the police involved - he's afraid when the money laundering/theft gets busted his mom would be in legal danger too.

As for the grandma herself... It's truly sad how many people have been conditioned to believe that it's not just OK, but actually good, to believe in the fantasy they choose to believe in - in defiance of evidence or lack thereof. Indoctrinating young children in to religion is abuse.
 
Aerandir
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

huntercr: What if she... you know... actually likes the guy?

/I was gay for him all the way back to Stargate Atlantis, you newcomer GoT baitches!


I was straight for him all the way back to Baywatch.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Sounds like they already scammed $80 grand off of her. Ouch.


Nah, she's just doing his laundry.
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Have you seen the guy? I mean, I'm straight, but woof, he's an Adonis.
[esquireme.com image 503x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

