(CNN)   Hurricane ETA 72 hours   (cnn.com) divider line
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At last.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just a normal November hurricane, obviously there's no reason to take climate change seriously.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Just a normal November hurricane, obviously there's no reason to take climate change seriously.


And just a normal year when we get as far as Eta (#29).
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember, Florida, you just voted for a guy who thinks this is natural and whose solution involves nukes.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay 2020 now it's just ridiculous.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope one of these finally gets rid of Florida. That place needs an enema.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looking at its trajectory, I wonder why the heck anybody lives in Florida.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is going to be a tough storm to predict.

1) It's currently overland, so how is it going to be when it finally gets back to water. It might (not likely, but might) be too weakened to strengthen again. It's currently forecast to come offshore as just a remnant low, not a

2) It's then progged to go over Cuba. Mountains don't help.

3) The thing that's going to push it back to the NE is a very strong trough, that's rather cold. You'd think it was coming onto winter. That interaction could well turn it into a subtropical storm (which would limit its strength) or some weird hybrid (which would make forecasts dicey.)

My guess is it tracks basically NE, gets to a low tropical storm strength, then rains on whatever it hits.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Just a normal November hurricane, obviously there's no reason to take climate change seriously.


We've known about the Witch of November for decades.

It's just taking a little vacay.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
God angry at Florida for voting the way it did ?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Just a normal November hurricane, obviously there's no reason to take climate change seriously.


Like a cold November rain?
/ pounds on a piano for 8 minutes
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


NOAA about to get me modded for NSFW images.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, why did I think this was a tweetstorm headline?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Remember, Florida, you just voted for a guy who thinks this is natural and whose solution involves nukes.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size

Gotta nuke something.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope florida gets hit with 10 cat5 hurricanes next year and that they run out of fema aid money and that they get zero from the feds because Mitch blocked every budget from the house.

REAP WHAT YOU SOW, BASTARDS.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another hurricane? Good god.

Something's got a hold on me
 
Elzar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I hope florida gets hit with 10 cat5 hurricanes next year and that they run out of fema aid money and that they get zero from the feds because Mitch blocked every budget from the house.

REAP WHAT YOU SOW, BASTARDS.


Plus with $15/hr minimum wage, stage might be set to blue it up down there after some of the olds kick off with Covid-20 and year-round hurricanes.
 
