 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C-SPAN)   Joe Biden News Conference imminent (1:45 PM ET)   (c-span.org) divider line
212
    More: Live  
•       •       •

2588 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Nov 2020 at 1:39 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



212 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No concessions right now. None.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's going to concede. SLEEPY JOE NEEDS A NAP!!
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He will declare he has a path to victory and that every vote must be counted and he wont be wrong.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DUE PROCESS!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think Biden has won this.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Motherfarker better not concede.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope he shows up in a Trans Am.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh he mad...

about the recount in Wisconsin?
about the lawsuit in Pennsylvania?

Probably both, and then some
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He should say "Trump just called me and conceded."
 
AirGee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I think Biden has won this.


He has.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What news could he have? What he ate for lunch?
 
jst3p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Motherfarker better not concede.


Why would he? He is leading in called states and leading in enough states left to win.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: He should say "Trump just called me and conceded."


Heh
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: No concessions right now. None.


There is NO WAY IN HELL he concedes.  He's winning by the numbers at the moment.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"America, you need anything? I'm making a beer run!"
 
inner ted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Say you expect to win this biatch thanks to everyone for their work and support
kthxbai
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
declare victory.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He doesn't need Pennsylvania any more.

But he's also won Pennsylvania.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: What news could he have? What he ate for lunch?


He finally got that Bee Gees cartridge out of the 8-track in the Tran Am.
 
Corvus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I think Biden has won this.


He wins with Nevada, Wis, Mi. Doesn't even need to get Penn.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It ain't over until the fat orange bastard is in Sing Sing.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Opacity: Oh he mad...

about the recount in Wisconsin?
about the lawsuit in Pennsylvania?

Probably both, and then some


Recount in WI? WI declared the count complete and is showing as going to Biden.  As far as PA...?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Biden: "Be patient and stay hopeful. The fight isn't over until every vote is counted."

Trump (five minutes later): "Election over! I won! STOP COUNTING!!!"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: "America, you need anything? I'm making a beer run!"


Novocaine for the soul.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's president elect Biden to you, Farkers.
 
Corvus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Motherfarker better not concede.


He's not conceding.

Omg stop.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What could be the reason for a press conference at this point in time?
What the fark is happening?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe after the last debate Biden found a laptop under Trump's podium and it has some questionable stuff on it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: "America, you need anything? I'm making a beer run!"


$2bn deposited in my bank account and a private island so I can tell everyone to fark off, please.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I pulled the CSPAN link up and it looked like a meme generator page at first glance.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bisi: What could be the reason for a press conference at this point in time?
What the fark is happening?


give the news something to talk about besides Trump's tweets?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flab: iamskibibitz: What news could he have? What he ate for lunch?

He finally got that Bee Gees cartridge out of the 8-track in the Tran Am.


And sold it to a collector for more than your last paycheck.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ... As far as PA...?


Just hit the news, Trump filed a suit to stop counting in PA
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Maybe after the last debate Biden found a laptop under Trump's podium and it has some questionable stuff on it.


Did the laptop have Biden votes in it? Just askin.
 
jst3p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lincoln65: That's president elect Biden to you, Farkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Corvus: Alley Rat: Motherfarker better not concede.

He's not conceding.

Omg stop.


This is 2020. Expect the worst because that's what's coming.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: He doesn't need Pennsylvania any more.

But he's also won Pennsylvania.


How do you figure?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: No concessions right now. None.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Darn, and I wanted otters' noses.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unlike Trump, I bet Biden's on time with his news conference.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Motherfarker better not concede.


I can't fathom that he would do that.

But to your point, I can't fathom how Trump has 65+ million votes.

But I imagine Joe is coming on to note that we should all be patient, blah blah, being all presidential and chit.

/ahh, presidential
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flab: iamskibibitz: What news could he have? What he ate for lunch?

He finally got that Bee Gees cartridge out of the 8-track in the Tran Am.


"Magic Man" -- a bad lip reading of Ludacris and The Bee Gees
Youtube SmobkT8IuxM
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the lawmakers with 20-30% job approval ratings for a decade have remained steady.  I fully anticipate more idiocy and lack of production until they start doing their jobs to an acceptable level.
 
jst3p
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: thealgorerhythm: He doesn't need Pennsylvania any more.

But he's also won Pennsylvania.

How do you figure?


WI, NV, an MI are enough.
 
Corvus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bisi: What could be the reason for a press conference at this point in time?
What the fark is happening?


Because he doesn't want trump to take over the news cycle that "he won".  Which he didn't.

He needs to say all votes need to be counted.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Nadie_AZ: No concessions right now. None.

[Fark user image image 700x394]

Darn, and I wanted otters' noses.


No you don't. They're covered in cilantro. Ewwwww.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://www.c-span.org/networks/?chann​el=radio

Radio link for whom the video isn't working.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't you dare f*cking concede. You are the bigger man.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bisi: What could be the reason for a press conference at this point in time?
What the fark is happening?


It's always the right time to troll Trump.
 
Mare_Imbrium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The video has sent me to Mark Kelly speaking. Did he win?
 
Displayed 50 of 212 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.