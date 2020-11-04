 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Police probing the crossbow murder of Russia's "Sausage King" find a man shackled to a bed. Abe Froman wanted for questioning   (yahoo.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From "King" to Kebab
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sausage and crossbows.  There must be a link.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average story bro:

I've occasionally made dinner reservations under the name "Abe Froman".  Of course, the hostess is too young to get the reference.

/Yes, I am old.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why'd you hit me? 

Where's your head?

Why'd you hit me?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
squarewhiteworld.comView Full Size

Sausage Queen reportedly inconsolable.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sausage Queen reportedly inconsolable.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This weird Russian remake of Se7en....
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being chained to a bed and probed.

Blazing_Saddles_Kinky.jpg
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Average story bro:

I've occasionally made dinner reservations under the name "Abe Froman".  Of course, the hostess is too young to get the reference.

/Yes, I am old.


I had to look it up cause i am old a forget shiat.

However i found this
https://m.yelp.com/biz/abe-froman-for​t​-worth
unfortunately they have closed.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

\
Meat King, Sausage King, no real difference.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Sausage and crossbows.  There must be a link.


Don't forget the Sauna!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
meat magnate Vladimir Marugov

Sounds like a Chuck Tingle protaganist.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image image 500x243]


Worst movie ever.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image image 500x243]

Worst movie ever.


That's the only scene I remember from it.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a bunch of baloney.  I never sausage a thing. Hopefully the police aren't ham-handed with this investigation. After lunch, they'll get bacon the case. Still, not the wurst way to go.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're Abe Froman, The Sausage King of Chicago?
Youtube zxuPJfXhLHg
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: The_Sponge: Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image image 500x243]

Worst movie ever.

That's the only scene I remember from it.


I only remember two....that scene, and the one where he is wearing a deer carcass.

Thankfully, I never saw it in a theater, but I still felt ripped off after renting it on VHS.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in just another Russian day. . .
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wonder what the Guild contract price was for Dibbler.... rather ironic that they didn't make him cut his own throat.
 
