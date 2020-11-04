 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   Man arrested after trying to plan a "purge" in Providence, Rhode Island. Like anyone else who's been through Providence lately, Subby wonders why people had a problem with the idea   (abc6.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 3:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm,our president hints at violence on social media all the time and nobody does squat. Glad they arrested this guy though.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rebel scum.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Easy there subby, there is some pretty damn good grilled pizza in Providence!
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ha! Loser!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Check the Health Department for the list of restaurants with food safety violations. You can purge everything you consumed for the last two weeks, and possibly prevent yourself from eating for another two weeks.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh I adored Providence when we used to go there for trade shows in the 90's.  Great food...nice ethnic mix of folks... Looked like housing was fairly reasonable. Plus RISD and Brown University.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But Quahog, RI is safe, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Providence is awesome.

That's all I have to say.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What the hell's wrong with RI?  Dumbfarks went for Drumpf lol.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.